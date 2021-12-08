DxO Holiday Offers – Upto 30% Off DxO! December 8, 2021

DxO is offering up to 30% on all its software, from 8 December, until 31 December 2021. This includes the following software, as well as DxO FilmPack 6, and Nik Collection 4, which have both recently been released and updated (respectively).

DxO PhotoLab 5, now £149 reduced from £199

DxO FilmPack 6, £99 instead of £129

DxO PureRAW, £79.99 instead of £115

DxO ViewPoint 3, £44.99 instead of £69

Nik Collection 4, £89.99 instead of £135

You can purchase the software direct from the DxO store.

Read our DxO FilmPack 6 review.

The Holiday Season at DxO: Every artist deserves their own software

From December 8 to 31, 2021, DxO is offering a special discount of up to 30% on all its software to help you put art under this year’s tree. This is the perfect time to offer that budding shutterbug, novice artist, or seasoned photographer in your life the opportunity to gain new experience and discover ever more inspiring opportunities. And since there are as many types of photographers as there are DxO software, everyone can find right tool they need to perform at their best and create their very own look. The 2021 holiday season is the perfect time for artistic endeavors!

For perfectionist photographers: DxO PhotoLab 5

DxO PhotoLab 5 is the most advanced photo editing software available when it comes to image quality. An essential reference in the field, PhotoLab 5 provides users with the most powerful correction and processing solutions on offer. The software offers unparalleled optical corrections as well as a wide variety of tools, all of which are designed to inspire artistic expression without compromising on image quality. The ideal tool for photographers looking for the best image quality available.

DxO PhotoLab 5 is available for the recommended retail price of £149.99 instead of £199 from December 8th until December 31st 2021.

For nostalgic photographers: DxO FilmPack 6

DxO FilmPack 6 reproduces the grain and colors of legendary analog films as closely as possible thanks to an exclusive calibration process perfected in its laboratories. The software recreates the hues, saturation, contrast, and grain of 84 authentic analog films, including the famous Kodak Tri-X 400, Polaroid 690, Ilford HPS, and Fujifilm Superia.FilmPack 6 is more than just a software. In fact, it is an iconic time machine that reveals the entire history of film photography through retouching and adjustments. A sensational gift that is sure to make your holiday season even more magical!

DxO FilmPack 6 is available for the recommended retail price of £99.99 instead of £129 from December 8th until December 31st 2021

For purist photographers: DxO PureRAW

Thanks to exclusive technologies developed over nearly twenty years, DxO PureRAW eliminates noise, chromatic aberrations, unwanted vignetting, distortion, and lack of sharpness with an unmatched level of quality. By enhancing RAW images, PureRAW offers users greater freedom when editing creatively with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, resulting in stunning photographs. With PureRAW, perfection is not only in the details, but also at the top of the list of the best gifts to give in 2021.

DxO PureRaw is available for the recommended retail price of £79.99 instead of £115 from December 8th until December 31st 2021

For photographers looking for perspective: DxO ViewPoint 3

Sometimes, you just need to straighten things out. DxO ViewPoint can help you automatically straighten distorted perspectives and restore natural shapes with a single click of the mouse. Neutralize distortion, straighten perspectives, or even correct the horizon line—these are just a few of the adjustments you can make with this software designed for architectural and street photography aficionados. This is a gift that will delight even the most demanding shutterbug in your life.

DxO ViewPoint 3 is available for the recommended retail price of £44.99 instead of £69 from December 8th until December 31st 2021

For photographers looking for inspiration: Nik Collection 4

Combining a palette of over 250 professional-grade filters, the unmatched power of U Point™ local adjustment technology, and sophisticated processing tools, Nik Collection 4 addresses all aspects of creative photography. From color and black-and-white photography to HDR and analog film simulations, Nik Collection 4 redefines the limits of creativity. Gift the photographer in your family with more than 25 years of innovation dedicated to creativity.

Nik Collection is available for the recommended retail price of £89.99 instead of £135 from December 8th until December 31st 2021

You can purchase the software directly from the DxO store.

Looking for more great deals, have a look at our buying guides, or have a look at our latest reviews.