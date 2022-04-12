Duovox launches world’s most advanced f0.9 colour night vision camera April 12, 2022

Duovox has launched a crowdfunding Kickstarter campaign for its Mate Pro camera, which is claimed to be ‘the world’s most advanced true colour night vision camera.’

The camera is said to have a light sensitivity that’s 1000x greater than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and ‘thanks to its innovative technology, Duovox captures the darkest night scenes as though it were daytime.’

David Chen, the founder of Duovox, explained, ‘We have used the latest low-light imaging technology and combined it with our own advanced AI algorithms. This allows Duovox to turn an entire night-time scene into a full colour daylit photograph.’

Various uses – including night photography, live streaming

The Duovox Mate Pro is said to be useful for capturing various situations, including night photography, live-streaming (via smartphone), security, dashcam, and more.

For night-time photography, the camera deploys a Sony STARVIS 2 CMOS sensor that can help you to capture wildlife, city views and moments at night as if it were day.

The camera is said to be able to shoot 5MP images at 3200×1800 resolution.

For content creators, by using a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, you can stream live footage through your smartphone and record up to 512GB of material.

As a security camera the Mate Pro has AI facial recognition that can automatically detect and record any suspicious activity with up to 1,000ft (300m) of clear focus.

As a dashcam or personal security cam the Duovox Mate Pro’s lagless 2K display will guide you through dark alleys, gloomy roads, long tunnels, rainy days or snowy nights.

For hiking, climbing, sailing or camping, the Duovox Mate Pro can help to expand your horizons by enabling you to monitor 300 metres ahead in true colour, ensures safe journeys and allows to capture the breathtaking moments of your adventures.

With the Duovox Mate Pro you can observe wildlife completely undetected thanks to a dimmable screen and no infrared light emitted.

DuoVox Mate Pro – key specifications

Sony STARVIS 2 CMOS 1/1.8” day night real time imaging sensor : allows the camera to capture quality images in light as low as 0.0001lux

allows the camera to capture quality images in light as low as 0.0001lux F0.9 aperture fast lens: captures even the smallest details with the most light sensitivity

captures even the smallest details with the most light sensitivity Exclusive algorithm optimisation: helps to balance brightness in an image, improving clarity

helps to balance brightness in an image, improving clarity Seven-lens optical system: captures the same image through different resolutions and combines them into a high-resolution photo

captures the same image through different resolutions and combines them into a high-resolution photo IR filter: filters out unwanted infrared light to prevent it from destroying image colours

filters out unwanted infrared light to prevent it from destroying image colours Advanced noise reduction: instantly processes the image to reduce noise at levels never seen before for the clearest picture

instantly processes the image to reduce noise at levels never seen before for the clearest picture Pocket-size design: only 2x4in (54x106mm) and 400g, Duovox is compact and is covered in a tough shell

only 2x4in (54x106mm) and 400g, Duovox is compact and is covered in a tough shell 22 stops of dynamic range : 148% more dynamic range than the leading professional low-light camera, the Sony a7s III

: 148% more dynamic range than the leading professional low-light camera, the Sony a7s III 2x more information: it captures 2x more information about any scene than an iPhone 13 Pro Max, pulling detail out of the highlights and shadows

Pricing & availability

The crowdfunding campaign for the Duovox Mate Pro is live on Kickstarter from 12 April 2022.

The camera is available for pre-order, starting at $599 instead of the usual $1,200 retail price, via Kickstarter.

Founded in 2016 by David Chen, Duovox strives to deliver the most cutting-edge night vision products and solutions for users with more than 30 patent holders.

David Chen added, ‘We believe that technology should be limitless. Duovox Mate Pro has come to replace traditional black and white infrared night vision devices that produce poor quality images with no colour, making it hard for mass adoption.’

Its latest innovation, Duovox Mate Pro, is the first pocket-size night vision camera with a 3-inch high-definition touch screen, with 2K display.

To discover more about the Duovox Mate Pro Kickstarter campaign go to Duovox Mate Pro: Kickstarter.

