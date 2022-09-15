DJI Osmo Action 3 gets a big battery boost, vertical video September 15, 2022

It’s been a banner week for action camera enthusiasts, as DJI took the wraps off the DJI Osmo Action 3 on the same day that GoPro unveiled its new flagship HERO11 Black.

Whereas GoPro has gone with a larger sensor, DJI has bet big on battery life. The Osmo Action 3 sports a new 1770mAh Extreme Battery, which DJI says is rated to keep recording for 160 minutes, and can function in temperatures as low as -20° C. DJI also says it can charge to 0-80% in 18 minutes, and 0-100% in 50 minutes.

Design-wise, the Osmo Action 3 is a return to the classic action camera form factor, resembling the original Osmo Action more than the unusual modular Action 2. It’s also been designed to facilitate vertical video capture, with flexible vertical mounting options.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is available now, starting at $329.

Full press release from DJI below:

DJI Unleashes Osmo Action 3 to Capture Moments Beyond the Edge

Osmo Action 3’s Extreme Battery and native support for vertical shooting empower users for their biggest adventures.

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces Osmo Action 3, the most powerful and content-friendly action camera DJI has ever made. With a battery that empowers users through the most extreme conditions and native vertical shooting for a new perspective of creative freedom, Osmo Action 3 is one of the most versatile, robust, and reliable action cameras available today.

“Ever since we released the original Osmo Action in 2019, we have been continuously inspired by the stunning footage captured with it,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “As our users keep pushing further, moving faster, and diving deeper, our mission is to provide a device built to keep up with them. Every new feature made Osmo Action 3 the most reliable, tough, and easy-to-use action camera. We can’t wait to see what our users create when they push their limits with Osmo Action 3.”

A Battery for the Extreme, and More

Osmo Action 3 was designed as a single solution for capturing an active lifestyle, no matter how adventurous. This all starts with a 1770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for up to 160 minutes.[1] It also handles temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F),[2] and charges from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes and 0-100% in 50 minutes,[3] thanks to native fast-charging support, a first for action cameras. The Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery comes with Osmo Action 3 by default; no separate purchase is required.

Adventures, Now Vertical

A world driven by social media needs a vertical-first way to capture compelling action – and Osmo Action 3 goes full send. The camera has a built-in mounting system that instantly and securely clips the camera to handlebars, helmets, and more, optimizing the quick-release system first seen in Action 2 by adding notches for a locked-in, impact-resistant hold. A new Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame brings this quick-mounting technology in a vertical orientation, perfect for social media platforms.[4] With a tight, reliable hold that withstands bumps, tumbles, and breaking waves, Osmo Action 3 keeps you and your most extreme moments in a perfect frame.

A Dynamic Imaging Powerhouse

Osmo Action 3 is packed with bleeding-edge hardware and software to keep up with your dynamic lifestyle. Its 1/1.7-inch imaging system shoots in 4K/120fps,[5] provides a 155° super-wide FOV, and films smooth footage with a world-class EIS suite. An improved heat management system enables continuous 4K/60fps recording until the battery runs out of power, solving the overheating issue common to many other action cameras.[6] D-Cinelike Color Mode is available in video, slow-motion, and timelapse modes for those looking for more room to edit in post-production.[7] And for those willing to dive deeper, Osmo Action 3 is waterproof at depths of up to 16 meters without needing any additional housing.

Steady and Smooth Footage with RockSteady

Osmo Action 3 builds on DJI’s legacy of innovative image stabilization that has transformed cinematography and aerial photography. For a multitude of dynamic shooting scenarios, Osmo Action 3 has three distinct electronic image stabilization options:

RockSteady 3.0 effectively eliminates camera shake in all directions. It works up to 4K/120fps, providing a stable and immersive first-person perspective. This is the ideal stabilization for sport-specific scenes like bike riding, and on-the-go handheld filming.

HorizonSteady helps to eliminate camera shake in all directions and even horizontally corrects tilt at any angle. That means footage can remain horizontally level, even through heavy bumps and 360° rotations, creating the effect of a perfect horizon without any post-production, even in off-kilter pursuits like surfing.

HorizonBalancing corrects the tilt horizontally within ±45° and supports recording stable 4K/60fps videos. A perfect middle ground between RockSteady and HorizonSteady, this mode is ideal when the priority is a smooth 4K picture in a dynamic environment, such as an FPV obstacle course run.

Be Seen and Heard, Loud and Clear

Osmo Action 3 is more than a rugged camera for high-intensity action; it’s also the perfect camera for vloggers and streamers alike. Osmo Action 3 is the first action camera with dual touchscreens, letting users access settings from any angle while keeping the camera in perfect position. Three-mic stereo recording reduces wind noise and boosts the audio quality of the footage. Wi-Fi Livestream supports 1080p/30fps, 720p/30fps and 480p/30fps, and pausing recording during the stream. UAC/UVC Webcam support offers high-quality video and audio for conference calls and livestreams.

Additional Features

Shutter/Record Button & Quick Switch Button offers immediate recording and instant mode switching.

Quick Switching Between Five Custom Modes gives access to user-created camera modes at the touch of a button. Multifunctional Battery Case stores three batteries and two microSD cards, intelligently fast charges three batteries, and can be used together with those batteries as a power bank to charge other devices like your smartphone.

Voice Prompt informs users of current modes without needing to unmount the camera.

Voice Control recognizes voice commands with a high recognition rate to control the camera when hands are busy.[8] InvisiStick for Skiing recognizes and digitally hides the selfie stick in snowsport situations.[9]

1.5m Drop Resistance from Corning Gorilla Glass for the touchscreens and lens cover.[10]

Timelapse with low-power consumption, preset for common scenarios (crowds, clouds, sunset), and dynamic timelapse video stabilization for smooth exposure and color temperature changes.

Digital Lens shoots in Standard (Dewarp), Wide, and Ultra-Wide for all shooting modes.

Digital Zoom of up to 4x can be adjusted while recording for better image composition.

DJI Mic Compatibility via the Type-C port, and external mics via 3.5mm to Type-C cable.

Loop Recording for continuous recording and overwriting according to a preset time.

DJI Mimo and LightCut: Two Ways to Create

Osmo Action 3 connects with the DJI Mimo smartphone app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for even more functionality, including a live feed of the camera, various story templates, quick in-app editing, and more.[11] In addition, the LightCut video editor app is thoroughly optimized for use with Action 3. It can automatically select clips and intelligently match them with exclusive templates to generate ready-to-share video edits.

Expand the Action with Dedicated Accessories

Osmo Action 3 was made to capture anything and everything. For every scenario, a suite of dedicated accessories helps you maximize all the possibilities of this action camera, including: [12]

Osmo Action 3 Waterproof Case[13]

Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery

Osmo Action 3 Multifunctional Battery Case

Osmo Action 3 Adhesive Base Kit[14]

Osmo Action 3 Lens Protective Cover[15]

Osmo Action 3 1.5m Extension Rod Kit

Osmo Action 3 Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount

Osmo Action Chest Strap Mount

Osmo Action Handlebar Mount

Osmo Action Helmet Chin Mount

Osmo Action Biking Accessory Kit

Osmo Action Suction Cup Mount[16]

Osmo Action Surfing Tether

Price and Availability

Osmo Action 3 is available today from store.dji.com and most authorized retail partners in several configurations. The Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo retails for USD $329 and includes Osmo Action 3, one Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mount, and the Osmo Flat Adhesive Base. The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo retails for USD $439 and includes Osmo Action 3, three Osmo Action 3 Extreme Batteries, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, two Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mounts, one Osmo Flat Adhesive Base, and the Osmo Action 3 Multifunctional Battery Case.

For more information on all the new features, accessories, and capabilities, please visit www.dji.com/uk/OsmoAction3

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Action 3. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to three replacements in two years and extends the original warranty up to two years from the date of purchase. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include free shipping. For a complete list of details, please visit:

www.dji.com/uk/service/djicare-refresh

[1] Tested in a 25° C (77° F) laboratory environment while recording 1080p/30fps video with EIS disabled and the screens off, and should be used for reference only.

[2] Tested in a -20° C (-4° F) laboratory environment while recording 1080p/30fps video with EIS disabled and the screens off, and should be used for reference only.

[3] Osmo Action 3 uses the PD 3.0 (PPS) charging protocol. Charging times while tested in a 25° C (77° F) laboratory environment while using the DJI 30W USB-C Charger with the photo taking/video recording function disabled and the screens off. Should be used for reference only.

[4] The Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame is required for mounted vertical shooting.

[5] The 120fps frame rate is applicable to 1080p, 2.7K 16:9, and 4K 16:9 video specifications.

[6] Due to consumer product regulations, the maximum operating temperature limit in the EU is 48° C. Resulting recording times may vary.

[7] D-Cinelike is available when Pro mode is enabled.

[8] Voice control works optimally in quiet environments and when using clear and accurate pronunciation.

[9] InvisiStick for Skiing is only suitable for skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-based activities. Results may vary when used for other scenarios.

[10] In order to avoid risk of damage, do not throw, strike, or crush this product.

[11] The DJI Mimo app is required for activation when using this product for the first time.

[12] Some accessories are sold separately.

[13] Before use, close the battery compartment cover and the USB-C port cover, and tighten the Lens Protective Cover. It is recommended to install the Waterproof Case for long-duration underwater shooting or in environments with high water impact pressure. Osmo Action 3 and its Waterproof Case have an IP68 waterproof rating. Do not use the camera in hot springs or expose it to corrosive liquids.

[14] The ideal attachment temperature range is -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F). Do not attach to curved surfaces, and make sure the attachment surface is clean. It is recommended to press down on the attachment for 10 seconds after applying and leave for 30 minutes before use.

[15] The hydrophobicity of the front screen, rear screen, and Lens Protective Cover is achieved through an AF coating, which may be affected by scratches.

[16] This product can only attach to smooth, flat, non-porous surfaces, and is only suitable for non-impact activities. When it is attached to the outside of the body of cars, motorcycles, or other vehicles, only use it on flat roads and at speeds below 80 kph (50 mph). It is also recommended to attach a safety tether to avoid accidents or loss.

