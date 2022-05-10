DJI Mini 3 Pro brings high-end features to a compact drone May 10, 2022

DJI has today released its £639 48MP DJI Mini 3 Pro – its most powerful, lightweight and portable Mini camera drone ever – which includes an improved imaging system and a variety of high-end features inherited from its Mavic and Air drones.

Weighing less than 249grams (to be policy-friendly in many regions and countries), it has advanced features like 4K video at 60fps, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, 90° gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media, and flight times of well over 30 minutes.

Ferdinand Wolf, creative director at DJI, explained, ‘When we launched the Mini drone series in 2019, our goal was to give everyone the easiest way to see the world from above for the first time. Through their images and stories, we discovered how capable a small aerial camera could be. Today, we share the integration of excellent flight capability, intelligence, and imaging versatility into our ultra-lightweight aerial camera. DJI Mini 3 Pro raises the bar on what a portable, powerful camera drone can achieve.’

Less than 249g

According to the regulations of many countries and regions, drones under 250 grams have been placed in the safest drone category.

At under 249 grams, Mini 3 Pro’s combination of weight, safety, and performance arrives as a new resource for content creators on the move and new pilots looking to fly.

Like its Mavic Mini, Mini 2, and Mini SE predecessors, the Mini 3 Pro keeps the same compact foldability for packing and taking anywhere.

However, the Mini 3 Pro incorporates more built-in features than any other DJI drone its size, thanks to enhanced flight performance, camera system, battery life and intelligent features that were previously only available in DJI’s Air and Mavic series.

New structural design

The Mini 3 Pro has a completely new structural design that brings several performance enhancements.

The arms and propellers have been adjusted for more aerodynamic flight, thus helping to increase flight times.

The design mounts forward and backward dual-vision sensors at the very front of the drone, thus broadening sensing range for even safer flight.

A complete gimbal redesign ‘unlocks more camera angles than ever’, and enables movements like tilt-up shots and vertical shooting.

Obstacle sensing

In a first for DJI’s Mini drone series the DJI Mini 3 Pro features Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, which consists of forward, backward and downward visual sensors.

The forward and downward sensors have a wider field-of-view, providing ‘seamless coverage for better route planning and environmental awareness.’

These sensors also enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, which automatically detects and finds a safer path around obstacles during flight.

In addition, these sensors also enable the entire FocusTrack suite, which allows users to select a subject that the drone automatically keeps within the centre of the frame during flight while automatically planning a safe flight route.

Thanks to its upgraded sensing system, the Mini 3 Pro is the first of DJI’s Mini drone line-up to integrate APAS and FocusTrack.

Enhanced imaging system

DJI Mini 3 Pro also features a completely enhanced imaging system.

A 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor has dual native ISO – a capturing technology previously only available on cinema and some micro single cameras.

It also has an aperture of f/1.7 and shoots images at up to 48MP and video at up to 4K/60fps.

To help capture high-quality easy-to-upload content, the camera rotates 90 degrees for True Vertical Shooting, creating incredible photos and videos in portrait orientation without quality-cutting image zooming and cropping.

For the most vivid detail, HDR video recording is available at frame rates up to 30fps.

A Normal colour profile is available for quick in-app editing, while D-Cinelike allows for more post-editing possibilities.

Digital video zoom at up to 2x is available in 4K, 3x in 2.7K, and 4x in Full HD.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro also has improved image performance with 2.4μm pixels that capture more image detail, which is especially helpful in low lighting and night.

Extended flight times

Even though DJI Mini 3 Pro is under 249 grams, it arrives with extended flight times.

At a maximum flight of 34 minutes the Mini 3 Pro can capture more landscapes and destinations on a single charge.

The Mini 3 Pro also introduces an extended flight battery option for the first time in DJI drone history.

The Intelligent Flight Battery Plus allows for a maximum flight time of 47 minutes – an unprecedented capability for a drone this size.

The Mini 3 Pro features the O3 transmission system, which ‘delivers a crisp 1080p live view from a distance as far as 12km.’

Intelligent features

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has a full suite of intelligent capturing modes from DJI’s Air and Mavic series.

With a single tap, you can do the following:

FocusTrack Suite

Spotlight 2.0 keeps the subject in frame while you fly manually.

keeps the subject in frame while you fly manually. Point of Interest 3.0 circles the subject in a set flight radius and speed.

circles the subject in a set flight radius and speed. ActiveTrack 4.0 follows the subject in two selectable ways – Trace, when the aircraft tracks the subject at a constant distance, and Parallel when the aircraft tracks the subject while flying beside it at a constant angle and distance.

QuickShots

Dronie : Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject.

: Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject. Helix : Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject.

: Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject. Rocket : Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down.

: Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down. Circle : Aircraft circles around the subject.

: Aircraft circles around the subject. Boomerang : Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns.

: Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns. Asteroid: Aircraft creates a shot that begins as a sphere panorama high above the subject and ends with a normal shot hovering near the subject.

MasterShots keeps the subject in the centre of the frame while executing different manoeuvres in sequence to generate a short cinematic video.

Hyperlapse creates a dynamic timelapse where the aircraft flies on set paths during capture.

DJI RC controller

DJI has also expanded its remote controller line-up with the new DJI RC (shown above), a lightweight remote controller with a 5.5-inch, built-in touchscreen.

With the DJI Fly app already integrated, users don’t need to mount their smartphone to their controller, thus freeing up their personal device whilst flying the Mini 3 Pro.

Accessories

The DJI Mini 3 Pro arrives with several accessories:

DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery has a maximum flight time of 34 mins.

has a maximum flight time of 34 mins. DJI Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery Plus has a maximum flight time of 47 mins.

has a maximum flight time of 47 mins. DJI Mini 3 Pro Two-Way Charging Hub charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence.

charges Mini 3 Pro Intelligent Flight Batteries in sequence. DJI Mini 3 Pro ND Filters Set (ND 16/64/256) lets Mini 3 Pro capture more detail in the brightest of conditions.

lets Mini 3 Pro capture more detail in the brightest of conditions. DJI Mini 3 Pro Propellers are essential to help ensure reliable flight every time.

are essential to help ensure reliable flight every time. DJI 30W USB-C Charger charges an Intelligent Flight Battery to 0-100% in just 64 minutes and an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus in 101 minutes.

Pricing & availability

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is now available to pre-order from the Official DJI Store, with shipping starting from 17 May 2022.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro (with no remote controller) retails from £639, £709 with the DJI RC-N1 or £859 with the DJI RC.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit retails from £159 and includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Two-Way Charging Hub, two sets of propellers, and a Shoulder Bag.

All other accessories will be sold separately.

SkyPixel Creative Content Challenge

SkyPixel, the leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers, is launching two campaigns that will give pilots everywhere the chance to fly and shoot with this new advanced mini drone.

The upcoming SkyPixel Product Tryout program will choose users to receive the Mini 3 Pro for a limited time to create and share their content to a wider audience with a chance to win prizes.

The Mini 3 Pro Creative Content Challenge is a contest to see the best photos and videos that the aerial community can make with the new mini drone for a chance to earn DJI Credit.

For more information please visit the SkyPixel website.

Find out more…

For more information about the DJI Mini 3 Pro just visit the DJI website.

