Dazzling reptile photographs from stunning new book

Back the Kickstarter to get your hands on this beautiful nature book by Matthijs Kuijpers

The first book to be released by celebrated amphibian and reptile photographer, Matthijs Kuijpers, Cold Instinct celebrates a diverse group of bizarre, rare and endangered animals.

Gorgeously captured, each and every photograph in the book displays the subjects as a captivating and powerful portrait. More than 70 cold-blooded species are included in the book.

Back the book

To raise funds to publish the book, a Kickstarter has been launched. With 9 days (at the time of writing) still to go on the project, it has already surpassed it’s goal by more than 2.5 times, but there’s still time to add your backing if you want to get your hands on this book as soon as it goes to press.

Different pledge levels are available, starting at US$59, with different rewards including signed copies of the book, calendars, posters, and art prints.

You can see a few of the portraits included in the book above, and visit the Kickstarter to find out more information about the project.