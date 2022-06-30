Datacolor: £100 saving on SpyderX Elite calibration upgrade June 30, 2022

Datacolor, who specialise in colour management solutions, is offering creative professionals who own an older Spyder or X-Rite/Calibrite monitor calibration device the opportunity to save £100 when upgrading to SpyderX Elite.

The offer allows existing users to upgrade to SpyderX Elite for £139, instead of £239 – thus saving £100.

Click here to read our Datacolor SpyderX review.

What is SpyderX Elite?

SpyderX Elite is Datacolor’s flagship and most comprehensive calibration tool.

As Datacolor’s fastest calibration device it can calibrate a monitor in less than two minutes.

The optical system, based on a large converging lens, provides ‘a higher level of colour accuracy with more accurate screen colours, shadow detail and better white balance.’

A fully sealed sensor and integrated lens cap make the SpyderX Elite a good choice for ‘on-the-go’ photography.

Photographers who need to do initial image processing when on location can use SpyderX when they need to calibrate their laptop on the go or in changing light conditions.

An unlimited number of monitors can be calibrated and multiple monitors can be matched using the StudioMatch function.

Many monitor analysis features are included to assess display performance, such as display homogeneity analysis or display performance loss over time, among others.

SpyderX Elite provides access to professional features such as soft proofing (to simulate and view changes on-screen before printing) and the Expert Console.

You also get free assistance from Datacolor’s in-house customer support team of professional photographers and IT experts.

How to apply for the offer

As part of the cross-grade offer, the SpyderX Elite costs only £139 (including VAT).

The regular price is £239, so customers save £100 when buying as part of the upgrade promotion.

The upgrade offer is available till 31 July 2022.

To take advantage of the discounted price, you just need to quote your current calibration product and a valid serial number when ordering.

To apply just go to Datacolor SpyderX promotion.

You can watch a video about SpyderX below…

About Datacolor

Datacolor provides software, instruments and services to assure the accurate colour of materials, products and images.

Some of the world’s leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s solutions to consistently achieve the right colour for almost 50 years.

The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography, design and videography.

For more information just visit Datacolor website.

