CUPOTY ‘Minimal’ competition open for entries November 16, 2022

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) themed contest, in association with Affinity Photo, is accepting entries throughout November.

The theme this year is Minimal and CUPOTY has asked photographers to send in close-up, macro or micro photos that express this theme. Entries will close on 30 November 2022.

The competition is open to anyone, of any age, from any country, using any type of camera, phone or microscope.

Judging will take place in December and the publication of the results will be in March 2023. The winner will receive a £300 cash prize and a selection of Finalist and shortlisted photos will be featured in Amateur Photographer magazine and at the CUPOTY website.

Among those in the judging panel are Amateur Photographer magazine editor Nigel Atherton, CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder, and award-winning photographers David Maitland, Sue Bishop, Ross Hoddinott.

To find out more visit: www.cupoty.com/minimal.

Featured image credit: Andrew Neal.

From CUPOTY:

CUPOTY is looking for pared-down, uncluttered images composed with few elements or using harmonious colours. Pictures with space around the subject are one way to achieve the minimal look. Simple lines are effective, while high-key and low-key images will work well for this theme.

