Cricket photography competition opens for entries

The Wisden - MCC Cricket Photograph Of The Year 2019 competition is now open for entries

Launched in 2010, The Wisden MCC Cricket Photograph Of The Year 2019 competition is now taking entries and is open to all photographers, amateur or professional, from across the world.

The image above, taken by Saqib Majeed, won the 2016 competition and portrays a boys’ cricket game in the Mughal gardens of Srinagar.

The competition is free to enter, with the only stipulation being that entries must have a cricketing theme and have been taken during the 2019 calendar year.

The competition is part of MCC’s drive to promote and sustain cricket in all of its forms in all corners of the globe, from an international match played in front of thousands, to a game between children played on the streets.

The top three images in the 2019 competition will appear as the first three colour photographs in the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. The winner will receive £2,000, the two runners-up £1,000 and a further eight shortlisted entries will each receive £250.

All eleven shortlisted entries will be put on display at Lord’s, and will be seen by tens of thousands of visitors to the Home of Cricket.

Entries close at 17:00 (GMT) on Monday 6th January 2020. The winners will be announced in April 2020. Click here to enter now.