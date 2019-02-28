CP+ show news: Fujifilm reveals more details of GFX 100S

Deputy Editor Geoff Harris gets to spend some quality time with this 100Mp medium format monster during a hands on-meeting with Tomohide Yazawa, Shin Udono and Makoto Oishi from Fujifilm's Sales and Marketing Group.

During a meeting with AP at CP +, Fujifilm executives confirmed more details of the eagerly awaited 100Mp medium format GFX 100S. Here are the key points of what we learned:

* As well as being the world’s first medium format mirrorless camera, Fujifilm say it’s the first medium format mirrorless model to feature IBIS (In Body Image Stabilisation).

* It also features Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There will be approximately 100% PDAF coverage on the sensor area

* The 102Mp CMOS sensor will feature a Backside Illuminated Structure, which guarantees not only superior image quality but also improved ISO performance, according to the company. The camera also includes an X Processor 4 and an interchangeable EVF and Tilt Adaptor.



* Although the camera has a minimalist design and lacks dials on the top plate, it has a new shooting mode dial which enables users to quickly switch between stills and movie mode.

* Other confirmed features include a bottom tray for two batteries (see below), a dual SD card slot and tough build; it is weather and dust resistant, and freeze proof to – 10 degrees centigrade.

* The camera will be released in the first half of this year with a launch price (body only) of around $10,000 though exact details are yet to be confirmed.

* As well as a target market of commercial, advertising and portrait professionals, Fujifilm believes the camera may also appeal to aerial landscape photographers, given its resolution.

Fujifilm also showed mockups of some new lenses at CP+. First up is the GF45-100mm F4 R LM OIS and then there are two fast primes, the GF50mm F3.5 R LM WR and the ultra-fast XF33mm F1 R WR. Availability and pricing to be confirmed, but all should appear this year.

Although I was unable to take the prototype model I was shown out of the meeting, the GFX 100S feels like a very well designed yet sturdy camera, and one which is still lighter and more streamlined than a top-end pro DSLR. Watch out for the full transcript of this session with Fujifilm in AP shortly.