CP+ news: Samyang announces new Canon EOS R and EOS RP lenses

Samyang becomes first independent maker to offer lenses for the full-frame mirrorless EOS R and RP models

Samyang used CP+ to announce two manual focus prime lenses for the EOS R and RP, the 85mm f/1.4 telephoto and 14mm f/2.8 ultra wide-angle. The 85mm, aimed at portrait photographers, features nine elements in seven groups, along with eight diaphragm blades. It has a minimum focusing of 1m, along with a front filter ring measuring 72mm. The lens measures 78 x 98.7mm and weighs 730g.

Meanwhile, the Samyang MF 14mm f/2.8 RF ultra-wideangle prime is a perennially popular lens design, constructed from 14 elements in 10 groups, with one H-ASP element, one ASP element, two ED elements and six aperture blades. It has a 115.7-degree angle of view and is aimed at architectural and landscape photographers. The lens measures 87 x 120mm, and weighs 800g.

Both lenses are released as part of Samyang’s Spring Collection and can be seen at the forthcoming Photography Show at the Birmingham NEC. Pricing to be confirmed