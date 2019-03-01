CP+ news: Canon shows off concept cameras

From the cute and child-like to the intriguing, this new range should develop in an interesting way in the next couple of years

As well as lots and lots about the Canon EOS R and RP, the Canon stand was showing off working models of its planned new range of concept cameras. These include a very basic point and click series for kids, which encourages them to try photography via various ‘missions.’

Then there is an ‘intelligent’ compact camera for adults, able to automatically focus on subjects without the photographer getting involved, and boasting a motorised lens which can move through 360 degrees. The face detection lock-on focus seemed to work particularly well.

Other highlights of the new concept range include a very simple 100/400mm telephoto lens camera, presumably aimed at sports or music fans stuck back in the crowd, and a colourful outdoor camera with a range of swappable skins. More information as we get it.