Covid concerns mean CP+ photo show moves online February 9, 2022

Due to concerns over Covid the annual CP+ show in Japan, where many major photo and video product launches happen, has been cancelled as a live event and will move online as a virtual show.

The decision to cancel the CP+ 2022 event, due to be held at the Pacifico Yokohama venue from 24-27 February 2022, was taken by the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) chairman, Shigeki Ishizuka.

The 2022 event was likely to be dominated by the first public appearance of an OM System Micro Four Thirds camera release after OM Digital Solutions said it was on track for 2022 launches and the official debut of the Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera.

The first ever CP+ show was in 2008 and was last held as a ‘physical event’ in 2019. The online version of the 2022 CP+ event will now be two days longer, running from 22-27 February.

Ishizuka explained, ‘CP+ 2022 will hold an online hybrid event with the Pacifico Yokohama venue on the premise that ‘safety and security of visitors and exhibitors’ will be the most important event to be held in the Corona disaster, and that thorough safety measures will be taken. We have been preparing for this.’

Covid concerns

The official CP+ press release (translated from Japanese) stated, ‘Due to the rapid expansion of Omicron strains since the beginning of the year, the number of infected people and close contacts is increasing rapidly, and the supply of antigen test kits is tight, which is hindering safe event management. In addition, looking at the current infection situation, it is unlikely that the number of infected people will decrease significantly by the end of February, and it will be unlikely that the event will be held safely and securely. The psychological anxiety of the people is in a situation that cannot be wiped out.’

Ishizuka explained, ‘As the organiser, I have always kept an eye on the corona infection situation and took all possible measures, but I give top priority to the safety and security of visitors, exhibitor staff, and all other people involved in the event. As a result, we decided that CP + 2022 should not be held in real time in this situation, and decided to cancel the Pacifico Yokohama venue event and hold it online alone. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to many customers who have been looking forward to the event at Pacifico Yokohama for the first time in three years, but we appreciate your understanding. We also sincerely apologise for the announcement of the cancellation just before the event.’

Registration for CP+ 2022

There are no restrictions on admission to online events. You can participate as many times as you like during the event, but you will need to log in to view the seminar/stage programme and view product/service information details. You can register for CP+ at: CP+2022 registration

