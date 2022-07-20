Countryside Regeneration Trust announces inaugural UK Farm Photography Competition July 20, 2022

The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) has announced its inaugural Farm Photography Competition, which is open to everyone who has shot eye-catching images of the British countryside and its wildlife.

To enter your images must feature British wildlife, farm animals, and their surroundings, and have been taken in the UK during 2022.

The CRT is a champion of nature, encouraging farmers to farm with wildlife in mind, ensuring biodiversity thrives alongside agriculture.

Three categories

The Farm Photography Competition has three categories to enter…

Species Spotlight: show the judges images of wildlife, big or small, photographed on and around farmland.

My Moment in Nature: take a beautiful image of a place in the British countryside that means something special to you.

Funny Times on the Farm: capture a quirky shot of livestock or farmland wildlife.

You can enter just one, or all three of the categories.

The overall winner gets to stay at the CRT’s Turnastone Lodge in Herefordshire – a prize that makes a perfect weekend retreat for family, friends, or your camera club!

How to enter

To enter, or for more information and terms and conditions, just visit the CRT Farm Photography Competition.

Then just follow the upload instructions, but please ensure that your entry is a JPEG and is no larger than 2MB in size.

The competition closes at 10am on Monday 26 September 2022.

About the Countryside Regeneration Trust

Established in 1993, the Countryside Regeneration Trust is the UK’s leading charity protecting, promoting, and regenerating UK land and all life on it.

The CRT takes a holistic view of why the countryside matters.

Wildlife, food production, employment, economics, and development are all essential.

The CRT says, ‘We believe that our future food security, human over-population, and the biodiversity crisis, must be addressed. We believe that nature is integral to good farming. That philosophy is put into practice on over 2,000 acres of working farms, small-holdings, and woodland across the country – where, alongside our tenant farmers, we are demonstrating how regenerative farming increases biodiversity and maintains sustainable food production for every one of us.’

To find out more about becoming a friend of the CRT, or volunteering opportunities across CRT farms, visit the CRT website.

