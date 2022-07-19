Cosina reveals Voigtlander MACRO APO-ULTRON 35mm F2 lens July 19, 2022

Cosina has revealed the Voigtlander MACRO APO-ULTRON 35mm F2 lens, which has been designed exclusively for Fujifilm’s X-mount.

The new macro lens joins the two existing Voigtländer X-mount lenses – the NOKTON 35mm F1.2 and the NOKTON 23mm F1.2 Aspherical – in its lens range.

Although it is a manual focus lens the optic is equipped with electronic contacts for ‘reliable telecommunication between the lens and the body.’

In addition to Exif information, focus check and range-linked display by combining a telecommunications-compatible body with the latest firmware, it also supports in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) and parallax correction on certain Fujifilm X-series cameras.

Those cameras that currently are ‘telecommunications-compatible’ are the X-H1, X-T4 X-T3, X-T2, X-PRO3, X-S10, X-E4, X-T340 and X-T30 II.

Optimised for image sensors

Cosina claims the optical system is optimised for the image sensor of the Fujifilm X system cameras.

Phenomena such as distortion, dimming and colour cover at the periphery of the image are suppressed without the need to depend on the camera’s optical correction function.

The lens’s optical system uses three ultra-low dispersion elements within its nine-element configuration in six groups.

It has a minimum focusing distance of 0.163m (just over six inches), a 10-blade aperture diaphragm and a 1:2 magnification ratio.

Aperture ring

In a similar way to Voigtlander’s VM mount and mirrorless mount lenses, the aperture ring is directly connected to the opening and closing of the aperture blades.

The aperture ring can be clicked in 1/3 stop steps.

Cosina says the all-metal helicoid unit that has ‘been machined and adjusted with high-precision and high-quality grease that generates moderate torque [to] realise smooth focusing with a sense of operation.’

For focus adjustments, a front focus system is adopted in which six elements in the front four groups are moved forward and backward.

Cosina says, ‘compared to the method of unfolding the entire optical system, it is possible to shorten the extension time, while ensuring high image quality in the entire range from long distance to close range. In order to cope with today’s high-pixel digital sensors, we thoroughly suppress on-axis chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration.’

Voigtländer MACRO APO-ULTRON 35mm F2 – key specs

Focal length: 35mm (52.5mm equivalent)

Maximum aperture: F2

Minimum aperture: F22

Angle of view: 42.8°

Lens structure: nine elements in six groups

Aperture blades: 10

Minimum focusing distance: 0.163m

Maximum magnification: 1:2

Focus mode: Manual

In-body image stabilisation: compatible (limited to models that support in-body camera shake)

Filter thread: ø49mm

Dimensions: ø60.7×54.8mm

Weight: 265g

Mounts: Fuji X

Availability & pricing

The new macro lens will be launched during August 2022 but, as yet, no official UK price has been revealed.

To find out more go to Voigtländer MACRO APO-ULTRON 35mm F2.

