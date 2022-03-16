Cooke Optics introduces S8/i FF ultra-premium cine optics March 16, 2022

British ultra-premium lens maker Cooke Optics has launched a new series of optics, dubbed S8/i and designed for cinema production on full-frame cameras.

The new S8/i lenses feature a large maximum aperture, being T/1.4 through the whole range. Initially, they’ll be available in seven focal lengths ranging from 25mm wideangle to 135mm telephoto. With all-spherical optical designs that aim to minimise any colour fringing, the firm says that they’ll deliver ‘breathtakingly beautiful images with an almost organic feel and a clean bokeh’.

Despite their large aperture, the S8/i optics are said to be lightweight and easy to use. They incorporate Cooke’s /i ‘Intelligent’ technology, which allows cameras to record key camera and lens data automatically. This includes focal length, focus distance and f-stop. Factory-calibrated shading and distortion data is also available for easier post-production.

The Cooke Optics S8/i lenses are available to order now. For full details, see Cooke Optics’ website.

Press release:

Cooke Optics launches S8/i FF spherical lenses for full frame production



New lens series is a state-of-the-art statement for the future

Leicester, UK – 16th March 2022 – Cooke Optics has announced the launch of the S8/i Full Frame (FF) series of seven lenses for full frame production with an all-spherical design and T1.4 throughout, these currently include 25mm, 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm focal lengths. A further nine lenses will join the range from late 2022.

The S8/i are a cutting edge, state-of-the-art high-speed full frame lenses motivated by feedback from cinematographers wanting to create more realistic and film-like images with spherical lenses for digital motion capture. An evolution of the Cooke Look®, S8/i produces breathtakingly beautiful images with an almost organic feel and a clean bokeh.

To achieve this, Cooke has focussed on optimising the contrast performance for the S8/i. Good resolution is, of course, vital with a modern lens. Crucially, human perception of resolution is tied to contrast, so an observer will perceive a sharp image due to the synergy and balance of both.

Creating film-like images and the Cooke Look®, requires the optimisation of contrast. Cooke’s design team – and Academy Award® winning designer Iain Neill, Chief Optics Advisor at Cooke – undertook a huge study to ensure S8/i’s contrast performance is maximised to suit the actual resolution of digital cameras (today and indeed for many years into the future).

Under the body, S8/i is an all-spherical design which produces a near telecentric output of the light rays which is efficient for sensors. It is characterised by smooth, spherical bokeh and minimal colour fringing, enabling cinematographers to create sensitive and emotional images with a high degree of dimensionality.

Faster

With a maximum aperture of T1.4 across the focal range, the new S8/i FF lenses are amongst the very fastest produced lenses for larger than full frame capture. They also offer greater control over depth of field and flare characteristics, whilst still providing excellent low light performance without graining.

Lighter

Compact and light, agile and easy to use, the new S8/i FF lenses have been created for a wide variety of situations and today’s compact cameras. Being lighter, however, has not compromised strength, durability, or their exceptional image quality.

Smarter

Designed from the ground up to incorporate Cooke’s very latest intelligent /i technology, the new S8/i FF lenses include:

/i data focus and iris position

/i motion inertial data

/i maps factory calibrated shading and distortion data

Tim Pugh, CEO, Cooke Optics, said, “We are very proud to reveal the new S8/i FF series, built as always with cinematographers in mind. The lenses have been designed and produced in a smart way using an all-spherical design which provides an organic, filmic aesthetic to accompany the latest digital film cameras.”

The S8/i FF series is now available to order in the following focal lengths: 25mm, 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm.