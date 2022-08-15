Control Photoshop one-handed with TourBox NEO August 15, 2022

Transcontinenta UK Ltd. has unveiled a new controller to control Photoshop, Lightroom, or any other photo editing software, the TourBox NEO.

Ideal for photographers, the TourBox NEO works together with a mouse, keyboard or graphics tablet to provide users with eye-free, one-handed control during photo editing. The device includes various shaped buttons which can be set up to control functions for a host of creative software including Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw.

The TourBox NEO design includes 3 assignable dials, one with a clicking function and 11 buttons in 7 different sizes.

Control Photoshop and Lightroom with TourBox NEO

The custom set-up of the controller allows swift work on exposure, contrast, shadows and highlights with a turn of a knob. And, if it’s set up for numerous software programs, it’s also able to detect which program the photographer is working in and switch to the corresponding preset.

Key features:

User friendly design: palm-sized one hand control, unique shape and touches plus ergonomic layout

Instant brush control: adjust brush without pausing your drawing

Efficient canvas adjustment: adapt canvas and layers faster like never before

Precise slider calibration: adjust sliders accurately with one hand.

Intuitive timeline navigation: zoom or scroll the timeline, trim and colour grade, intuitively and precisely

Effortless tool switch: map various tools on TourBox and access them more effortlessly

Powerful custom console includes options such as: Auto Switch, Preset Settings, Configurable Tags, Abundant built-in features, Extensive Plugin TourMenu and Foolproof Macro Command

Supports Windows 7 or higher and macOS 10.10 or higher

Weight – 370g

The TourBox NEO has a recommended retail price of £144.99 / $169.