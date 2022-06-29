Compact Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S telephoto prime June 29, 2022

Nikon has revealed a premium telephoto prime lens for sports, wildlife and action photography, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S. Designed for use on the firm’s full-frame mirrorless models such as the professional Nikon Z 9, it promises professional-level imaging and build quality. For even greater reach, it’s compatible with Nikon’s Z-mount 1.4x and 2x teleconverters.

Optically, the new 400mm f/4.5 employs 19 elements in 13 groups. This includes an array of special elements to combat chromatic aberrations, including one constructed from extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, two from super-ED glass, and one from short-wavelength refractive (SR) glass. In addition, Nikon’s Nano Crystal coat is deployed to suppress flare and ghosting, while a fluorine coating on the front element repels water or grease.

Key features include optical stabilisation that promises 5.5 stops of shake suppression, increasing to 6 stops when the lens is used on the Z 9. The weather-sealed barrel incorporates a control dial and several customisable function buttons.

Physically, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S measures 104mm in diameter by 234.5mm in length, and weighs 1245g. This means that it’s only slightly larger and heavier than the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S zoom, while gathering two-thirds of a stop more light. It’s due to go on sale in July for £3,299.

Press release:

London, United Kingdom, 29th June 2022: Today, Nikon is pleased to announce a new super-telephoto prime lens, the NIKKOR Z 400m f/4.5 VR S. Designed for extreme portability, this lens lets photographers take advantage of a 400 mm focal length and breathtaking S-line image quality—in a lightweight, travel-friendly package.

Wildlife, sports, fast action, distant portraits. With its long reach, brilliant resolution, and comfortable handling, this tough yet compact and lightweight super-telephoto lens puts so many shots within reach. Weighing just 1245g (approx.) and with a total length of just 234.5mm, its incredibly portable build puts the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S firmly in a class of its own. Photographers can even keep this super-telephoto lens attached to their camera when walking around—making it easier to trek out to the best vantage points.

Stills or video, the outstanding resolving power of this S-line lens delivers images with beautiful bokeh, colour, contrast, and clarity. Nikon’s powerful, in-lens optical VR keeps shots steady, while Synchro VR allows up to 6 stops of compensation when this lens is paired with the Z 9. The f/4.5 maximum aperture allows plenty of opportunities to work creatively with available light, and AF performance is fast, accurate, and exceptionally quiet. In addition, this super-telephoto lens supports use of Z teleconverters, which can extend the reach to 560 mm or 800 mm.

The balanced design keeps the lens’ centre of gravity closer to the camera body, which makes it easier to track, pan, and stop smoothly. Photographers can also hold the lens in a more comfortable position when shooting handheld and get into position more quickly to capture fleeting moments. Controls are fully customisable, and advanced weather sealing protects both lens and camera.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “This exciting new 400 mm lens lets you take super- telephoto shooting to a new level of fluidity and responsiveness. Whatever you capture, the level of balance and handling here means no shot is beyond your reach. Plus, you won’t feel weighed down if you’re trekking long distances to find the best spot—or your subject.”

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S

Super-portable super-telephoto lens: 400 mm focal length. Weighs just 1245 g (approx.), with a total length of just 234.5 mm.

Perfectly balanced: the lens’ centre of gravity is closer to the camera body, making it easier to track, pan, and stop smoothly.

f/4.5 maximum aperture: beautiful bokeh and dramatic depth of field let you isolate subjects from busy backgrounds. Fast action is easy to freeze.

High-performance optics: Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat significantly reduces ghosting and flare. Super ED, ED, and SR glass control chromatic aberration from the centre to the edge of the image.

Fast, quiet focusing: AF is fast, accurate, and exceptionally quiet—tracking is smooth whether shooting rallycross or birds and wildlife.

Impressive stability: Nikon’s powerful in-lens optical VR gives a 5.5-stop advantage. (1) If used with the Z 9, Synchro VR allows up to 6.0 stops of compensation. (2)

Customisable control: assign functions to the conveniently positioned L-Fn buttons and the silent control ring. Use the memory-set button to save focus distances. (3)

Advanced weather sealing: weather sealing and a rubber gasket keep dust, dirt, and moisture out of all moving parts. Nikon’s fluorine coat makes it easy to wipe the front lens element clean (4)

Teleconverter compatible: extend the reach to 560 mm with a Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, or 800 mm with a Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x

Footnotes:

1. Based on CIPA Standards: in NORMAL mode, 5.5 stops of compensation is achieved when the lens is attached to a mirrorless camera equipped with a 35mm-film-size image sensor.

2. 6.0 stops of compensation is achieved when the lens is used together with the Z 9 and Synchro VR is activated.

3. The memory-set button can be activated following a firmware update.

4. This lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.