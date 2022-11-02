Compact Fujifilm 30mm f/2.8 macro lens revealed November 2, 2022

Alongside the X-T5, Fujifilm has also revealed a new Fujifilm 30mm f/2.8 macro lens. The Fujinon XF 30mm F2.8 R LM WR Macro, to give it its full title, is billed as a compact, lightweight lens that’s capable of focusing as close as 10cm for ‘true macro’ 1:1 magnification. With an angle of view equivalent to a 45mm lens on full frame, which offers a very natural-looking perspective, it also promises to be an ideal standard lens for everyday use.

Key features of the new Fujifilm 30mm f/2.8 macro include an Inner focus mechanism driven by a linear motor, promising smooth and quiet autofocus. One advantage of the relatively short focal length is that it allows compact dimensions for a lens capable of life-size reproduction, at 69.5mm in length, 60mm in diameter, and just 195g in weight. The filter thread is also suitably petite, at 43mm.

Optically, the lens employs 11 elements in 9 groups, including three aspherical and two extra-low dispersion (ED) glass elements to maintain sharpness across the frame and suppress chromatic aberration. It employs an aperture diaphragm with 9 curved blades, which is designed to maintain a rounded opening for attractive, natural-looking bokeh.

Fujifilm hasn’t skimped on build quality, with a metal barrel and weather-sealed construction, including freeze-proofing to -10 °C. Like most of the firm’s optics, the lens also boasts a dedicated aperture control ring. This comes complete with a button that locks it either into, or out of, an A position that hands aperture control back to a dial on the camera body. A cylindrical lens hood is supplied in the box.

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 30mm F2.8 R LM WR Macro is expected to go on sale later this month with a recommended retail price of £599.

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 30mm F2.8 R LM WR Macro full specifications

Price: £599

£599 Filter Diameter: 43mm

43mm Lens Elements: 11 (3 aspherical and 2 ED elements)

11 (3 aspherical and 2 ED elements) Groups: 9

9 Diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)

9 (rounded) Aperture: f/2.8 – f/22

f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus : 0.1m

: 0.1m Length: 69.5mm

69.5mm Diameter: 60mm

60mm Weight: 195g

195g Lens Mount: Fujifilm X

Fujifilm X Included accessories: Caps, hood, wrap

