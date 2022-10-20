Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 finalists announced October 20, 2022

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 finalists have been announced. You can see some of these hilarious and heartwarming wildlife images below.

Among the shortlisted forty stand-alone photos and ten portfolio entries are a squirrel flying through the air giving major superhero vibes, a hippo about to take a bite out of an unsuspecting bird, a lion channeling that Daenerys smile, and a loving but exhausted mother macaque hugging her baby.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards co-founder Tom Sullam said: “With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that!”

Apart from focussing on the more humorous side of wildlife photography, the Awards also aim to promote wildlife conservation. Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation. This year, that is the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

Additionally, voting for the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award has also opened, and from today until November 27 you can vote for your favourite funny photo from among the finalists!

But which image is to triumph? You can expect to find out on December 8th when the Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended winners are announced. The top image will win a one-week safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya and a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Jumping Jack by Alex Pansier, Netherlands

What do you mean smile?! I am smiling! by Alison Buttigieg, Finland

Mum Life by Sophie Hart, UK

Hello everyone by Miroslav Srb, Czech Republic

Uncomfortable pillow by Andrew Peacock, USA

Misleading African viewpoints 2 by Jean Jacques Alcalay, France

Keep calm and keep your head by Martin Grace, UK

