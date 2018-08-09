Join AP for the Brighton Photo Challenge and a chance to win £250 to spend at MPB.com

Free on Friday the 17th August? Why not join us for a photo safari around Brighton, with AP Editor Nigel Atherton. Hosted by leading Brighton-based photo retailer MPB.com you’ll be given some top quality secondhand kit from MPB’s stock to shoot with for the day, and challenged to take your best pictures of the city.

Our favourite images from the day will be published in Amateur Photographer magazine and the photographer judged to produce the overall best set of images from the day will win a voucher for £250 to spend on anything at MPB.com

To register your interest please send an email to ap@ti-media.com with the following information:

‘Brighton Photo Challenge in the subject line

In the body, your name, address, email and phone number.

A link to your website, instagram or online gallery (if you have one)

What kit you currently use

What you are thinking about for your next photographic purchase

Your top five cameras or lenses you might like to shoot with on the day.

Closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday 12th August.

The lucky participants will be informed on Monday 13th August.

In association with MPB.com

Notes: The closing date for entries is midnight on 12th August. Participants must be over 18 and be UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland), excluding employees and past employees of TI Media Ltd or MPB.com. If you or someone you are nominating is under 18, parent/legal guardian consent and contact details are required. Nominees must be available to be contacted between 16 July 2018 and 1 August 2018. Travel costs not included. Dates and details subject to change due to events beyond our control. Amateur Photographer or MPB can be held responsible for and loss or injury sustained during the event. The winner of the voucher will be chosen by a team from AP and MPB, and is valid for six months.

The promoter of the competition is TI Media, 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP. Full terms and conditions apply.