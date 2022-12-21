Christmas cover 2022 competition winner revealed! December 21, 2022

We asked you to send us your best Christmas photos for the Christmas cover 2022 competition, and you obliged in droves. Here is the winner and a selection of the shortlisted entries!

Christmas Cover 2022 competition winner

Cartier for Christmas by Dave Fieldhouse

Fujifilm X-T2, XF10-24mm F4 R OIS, 8 secs f/20, ISO 100

Dave shot his winning image on New Bond Street, London. ‘The shops try to outdo each other during the festive season with fabulous displays,’ he explains, ‘but for several years now I think the Cartier store has taken the crown.

I took this in December 2019 and could not believe my luck to see the AC Cobra in prime position (it’s usually a white van or black cab). The pavements were busy with shoppers, so I used a tripod and a long shutter speed to “ghost” the figures, to look like nobody was around.’

Runner up

Mount Titlis by Mala Vadgama

Canon EOS 5D Mark II, 24-70mm f/2.8L, 1/250sec at f/3.5

Mala is a female photographer specialising in portrait photography, based in London but as you have probably already guessed, this isn’t London. In fact it’s Mount Titlis, in the Swiss Alps.

We loved this chilly wintry scene, even if it did make us turn the heating up a couple of notches. But ultimately, despite all the leaning Christmas trees, we felt that it was more of a winter landscape than a Christmas photo and decided to go with the more festive option as our overall winner. But a great photo from Mala nonetheless.

The shortlist

Thank you to everyone who entered!

