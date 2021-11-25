Chip shortage halts some Sony orders November 25, 2021

With a global semiconductor shortage continuing to cause problems for camera makers, Sony has announced a temporary halt to orders for the APS-C Alpha 6100 and 6400 mirrorless models, and the full-frame A7 II.

“Parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages,” the company said in an official statement, as reported by Sony Alpha Rumors. “Therefore, after November 19, 2021, we will suspend the acceptance of orders from our distributors and customers at the Sony store for certain models with tight supply.”

Sony promised to publish updates on the product information pages for the various cameras and “deeply apologised” for any inconvenience caused to its customers. The temporary order suspension also affects the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone and PXW-Z190 professional camcorder.

The Japanese business news service, Nikkei, reported that Sony has teamed up with Taiwanese firm TCMC to build in a new factory in Japan to make extra chips, although production is not expected to start until 2024.

Other makers are also being affected by the global semiconductor shortage, which has affected timely product supply to retailers.

So what’s causing the chip shortage?

A perfect storm of factors has caused the semiconductor shortage, including the global economic impact of the pandemic, an explosion in demand as more and more products rely on semiconductors and various plant closures caused by fire and bad weather.

This Gordian Knot of complexity is unlikely to be unravelled anytime soon, though as we’ve seen with Sony, chip makers are working hard to ramp up production to cover the shortfall and ensure a smoother path for products to market in the future.

Full Sony statement (translated from the Japanese)

Notice and apology regarding temporary suspension of orders for digital imaging products

Thank you for your continued patronage of Sony products.

Currently, with regard to digital imaging products, parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages.

Therefore, after November 19, 2021, we will suspend the acceptance of orders from our distributors and customers at the Sony store for certain models with tight supply. ..

Regarding the resumption of order acceptance, we will consider it while observing the status of parts supply, and will inform you separately on the product information page.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

We will do our utmost to deliver the product as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding.

[Products subject to suspension of order acceptance]

Digital single-lens camera: α7 II series / α6400 series / α6100 body (black)

Shotgun microphone: ECM-B1M

Professional camcorder: PXW-Z190