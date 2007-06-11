Channel 4 to launch photo challenge

This summer Channel 4 will launch a major new photography competition that will see finalists battle it out for glory on TV.

Called ?Hot Shots?, the project aims to search for ?undiscovered? photography talent and will be open to those who have earned less than £30,000 from photography in the past 12 months.

From 30 June entrants will be invited to enter an online competition, submitting three photographs ? one in each of the following categories: Portrait, Still Life and What?s Important to Me.

The ?most promising? photographers (chosen through online voting and a judging panel) will then go forward to take part in the new TV series.

Filming is set to take place over a three-week period in August when photographers will be given a series of assignments designed to ?test their skills in a number of different photographic genres and techniques?.

The organisers add: ?Work will be assessed by world-famous members of the photographic community; among them photographers, buyers and curators.?

There will be one overall winner, who can claim a ?fantastic prize?, according to Channel 4, although what it is has not yet been confirmed.

Entrants must be over 18. Applicants from overseas may apply but must be prepared to cover their own travel to and from the UK.

The project is backed by photo sharing website Flickr.

The TV series is due to be broadcast in ?early 2008?.

Those interested in applying should email photos@renegadepictures.co.uk

? At the time of writing terms and conditions had yet to be supplied by Channel 4.