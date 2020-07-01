Cast your vote in the EISA ‘Maestro’ competition

Public voting is now open for this prestigious pan-European photo competition organised by camera industry savants, including AP

The results are in for the UK National Round of the EISA Maestro Photo Contest, which sought people’s best ‘movement’ shots, and you can now vote on the pan-European selection. Unlike many competitions, which are based on a single image, the judges (in this case, the AP team) were seeking a portfolio of five to eight images. So the images needed to work together as a coherent role, rather than just being a series of random shots of moving subjects.

The overall winner of the UK National Round is Peter Barker, a keen amateur from Hertfordshire. who will be put forward for the final round of the EISA Maestro Photo Contest 2020, alongside other winners chosen by photography magazines around Europe. Public voting on your favourite portfolios is now open, so be sure to cast your vote here.

The winning entries from each of the 16 participating EISA countries will then be judged together at the Association’s General Meeting. The final results of the International Maestro contest will then be revealed at the EISA Awards Gala. All three winners will be invited to Berlin at the official EISA Awards ceremony later in the year, depending the virus situation, so we wish Peter the very best of luck.