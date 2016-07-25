Capture the spirit of modern manufacturing

Ever wanted to see your photos exhibited to the public, at ministerial offices and distributed on social media by one of the UK’s biggest business groups? Do you have an eye for modern manufacturing technology, products and processes and how they can be shot to show industry and the people who work in it in the best light?

Then you need to enter the National Manufacturing Photography Competition, an annual competition organised by the body that represents the sector, EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation.

Now in its ninth year, the competition successfully counters the negative, outdated imagery and perceptions that previously portrayed the industry. It has now become well-established and is supported by the Department for International Trade, Liberty Steel and The Times newspaper whose Industry Editor is one of the judges.



The newspaper is a longstanding supporter of the competition and features the winners on its business pages giving photographers wide exposure nationally. Furthermore, the Department For International Trade displays the images as part of the UK Government’s GREAT Campaign, showcasing the best of Britain to the world and at home.

EEF also displays the winning images at its flagship National Conference, Awards gala dinner and around its London Office in Westminster which is also a conference centre receiving substantial numbers of external visitors through the year.

The competition features four categories: Next Generation, Future Technology, Manufacturing Process and Manufacturing Product, with each category selecting a prize winner according to level of experience – Professional, Amateur and Young Person. Each winner receives a share of a £5000 cash prize and is presented with their award at a reception which is held at a prestigious London venue in November.



EEF works with a large number of companies around the UK to help photographers gain access to facilities but previous winners have also come from within manufacturing companies themselves, showing that there is great amateur talent already working in industry. With the advent of new technology and processes, manufacturing facilities can provide stunning visual imagery and a wealth of opportunities to capture the essence and spirit of modern industry.



What might be perceived as more traditional sectors also provide marvellous opportunities for visual imagery. The steel industry, for example, has provided a number of previous winners with quite stunning visual images of modern processes for a highly successful sector.

The competition is now open for entry and closes on 30th September 2018. Further details of the competition and how to enter can be accessed here.