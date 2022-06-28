Capture One for iPad editing app available immediately June 28, 2022

Capture One has announced the immediate release of its Capture One for iPad image editing app, which brings the company’s photo editing software to a mobile platform for the first time.

Available as a standalone iPad app it grants access to all the features, including a quota for Cloud File Transfer (to work in tandem with Capture One Pro for desktop), and is available via a monthly subscription of £4.49.

The integration of Capture one for iPad with Cloud File Transfer means users can edit from anywhere and have their images and adjustments transferred between iPad and desktop.

Capture One for iPad has been expected – the company posted on Instagram on 2 June 2022 that the Capture One for iPad app would arrive on 28 June.

It also comes exactly two weeks after the company’s Capture One 22 15.3.0 software update became available.

More features in the future

The new Capture One for iPad represents the first time Capture One’s raw converter can be found in a true mobile device.

In March 2022 Capture One revealed that Capture One for iPhone would be coming soon, but that it would be ‘further out’ than Capture One for iPad.

Capture One for iPad has been designed and built to take advantage of the iPad to its full potential, including gestures and touch interactions.

The Capture One for iPad app allows batch editing, Dehaze, film grain and Basic Color Editor, and Styles import.

Capture One has said that there is, ‘aggressive development underway that will see more features like tethering, layers and masking coming in the future.’​

See below for the full Capture One press release

Capture One for iPad Released

Capture One brings its much anticipated, Class-leading Image Editing software to iPad

COPENHAGEN, June 28th, 2022: Capture One has announced the immediate release of Capture One for iPad, bringing the company’s renowned image quality and rendering to a mobile platform for the very first time. This brand new offering will be available as a standalone iPad app that grants access to all the features, including a quota for Cloud File Transfer (to work in tandem with Capture One Pro for desktop) and available by subscription of $4.99/month.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Capture One for iPad to our dedicated Capture One users and the iPad audience at large. The iPad set out to redefine mobile computing and it presents us with the opportunity to experience our images in the most tactile way possible in a digital age. We are very proud to have created a way to work with your images that is unobtrusive and deferential to how Capture One and iPad users like to work; one where the design recedes and increases the sense of integration with your images.” – Rafael Orta, CEO, Capture One.

The new Capture One for iPad represents the first time Capture One’s raw converter can be found in a true mobile device, and it has been designed and built to take advantage of iPad to its full potential, including gestures and touch interactions. Users can now bring Capture One’s renowned image quality and workflow with them anywhere they go, and the integration with Cloud File Transfer means users can edit from anywhere and have their images and adjustments transferred between iPad and desktop.

From batch editing, Dehaze, film grain and Basic Color Editor, to Styles import and other advanced workflows, Capture One for iPad is an immediately powerful platform with aggressive development underway that will see more features like tethering, layers, and masking coming in the future. ​

“While the iPad app is completely new, it was important for the team to make it immediately familiar to Capture One users and general iPad users, so it’s both capable and tactile. The distinct feature layout brings order to capability and sets an intuitive flow for new users, making this not only the most affordable way to enjoy Capture One, but the simplest.” – Rafael Orta, CEO, Capture One.

Please find a full feature list and breakdown at the support articles below:

​ https://learn.captureone.com/blog-posts/what-to-expect-from-capture-one-for-ipad/

​ https://support.captureone.com/hc/en-us/categories/5628506437149 (*live at launch)

Availability:

​Capture One for iPad will be available starting today, June 28th, 2022 at 13:00 CET, on the Apple App Store.

Pricing:

​Capture One for iPad (app): $4.99/£4.49 per month:

Including access to Cloud File Transfer (up to 1000 photos stored in the cloud at any given time, and the number of transfers is unlimited)

Capture One Pro 22 is available as a perpetual license or subscription:

Perpetual License: $299

Upgrades from select previous generations starting at $159

Subscription starting at $20 per month

For a complete list of all products and licensing options, visit: www.captureone.com/store

For a 30-day fully featured free trial of Capture One Pro 22, visit www.captureone.com/download, and https://www.captureone.com/a/products/capture-one-for-ipad (*live at launch).

