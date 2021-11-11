Canon’s Portraiture Week runs until Sunday November 11, 2021

Canon UK is celebrating its Portraiture Week between 8th – 14th November 2021 with workshops, events and social media takeovers.

Throughout the week, there will be exclusive live online workshops where experts will be sharing top tips on how to take candid portrait photos; how to construct the perfect shot; and how to get creative with the subject.

Canon Ambassador Sanjay Jogia, an internationally acclaimed award-winning wedding photographer, will be also taking over Canon UK’s social media accounts to share his tips for capturing amazing shots.

In addition to Portraiture Week, Canon’s Winter Cashback offers are available from now through to Tuesday 4th January 2022. You can claim up to £225 on the likes of the EOS R5 and EOS R6. To find out more see here.