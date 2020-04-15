Canon’s New Cosmos of Photography competition is open for entries

Experts from around the world have been invited to judge the competition, which looks to reward rising photographers exploring innovative and imaginative ways to engage with photography

The 43rd New Cosmos of Photography competition is now open for entries as it looks to highlight emerging photographers exploring new and creative ways to engage with photography and video.

Launched in 1991, the competition encourages entries from contestants around the world, irregardless of the age of the contestant or theme of the work. Previous winners have been supported through exhibitions and published collections of their winning works and the competition has come to be widely regarded as a springboard for new photographers. This year, the Grand Prize winner will receive JPY 1 million in prize money (about 8,500 euros) and a Canon camera, as well as the opportunity to host an individual exhibit.

