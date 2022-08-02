Canon showcases 2022 Commonwealth Games photography competition entries August 2, 2022

Canon has revealed the winners and runners-up from its ‘Between the Lines’ student photography competition, which took place in the run up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Split into three categories and showcasing the core values of the games; Humanity, Destiny and Equality, the selected winners were chosen for their impactful imagery and ability to demonstrate excellent composition.

With Canon in the role as Official Imaging Supporter of the Commonwealth Games, the competition gave the amateur student photographers the chance to experience the world of professional sports photography at one of the world’s best known sporting events.

“The level of skill, both in artistic ability and technical proficiency was very high,” said Neale Conroy, Canon UK & Ireland Marketing Director. “We were very excited to see how the photographers would interpret the briefs and were not disappointed – with these amateur photographers really pushing their technical ability. There was a real variety to the submissions, demonstrating how each photographer saw the values, with a mixture of sports related images and students applying the themes to their everyday lives.”

The three winners of each category will be mentored by Editor and Commercial Photographer, Paul Cunningham at a sports track to learn top tips and editing expertise.

The Winners

Humanity Category Winner: Annabel Lee-Ellis

“This photo shows two women as they help each other down the steps towards the beach at Southend on Sea – reflecting the companionship and benevolence between two friends.”

Destiny Category Winner: Charlie Rodwell

“This image was captured to convey the aspirations of the swimmer on a reef in Dorset as he was looking for spider crabs.”

Equality Category Winner: Julia Sotiriou

“This picture of the sport, Muay Thai, shows a young boy being treated as equal as his coach supports him whilst he prepares to fight. The image illustrates how sport can be used to create bonds between humans without the influence of age, race and gender.”

The Runners-up

Destiny Runner-up: Annabel Lee-Ellis

Destiny Runner-up: Caroline Vining

Equality Runner-up: Anna Kaesser

Equality Runner-up: Ellen Kong

Humanity Runner-up: Lexy Ilsley

Humanity Runner-up: Smit Mehta

