Canon RF lens roadmap reveals six new lenses for 2019

A trio of f/2.8 pro zooms, two 85mm f/1.2 portrait lenses and a 10x superzoom are coming for Canon's full-frame mirrorless system

Alongside the EOS RP, Canon has also announced that it’s in the process of developing six more RF lenses, which are due to be released during the course of 2019. However full details of specifications, pricing and availability are still to be revealed.

First on the list is the RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM, an optically-stabilised 10x superzoom. In contrast to existing RF lenses, which include an additional click-stopped control dial on the barrel, this features a dual-mode ring that can be switched between manual focusing and setting exposure parameters, using a selector on the lens barrel.

This lens also features conventional image stabilisation and zoom lock switches, and a 72mm filter thread. It looks like it could be a good match to the EOS RP for travel photography.

Professionals and serious enthusiasts will probably be more interested in a trinity of top-spec large-aperture zooms. This comprises the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM wideangle, the RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM standard zoom, and the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM telezoom, which looks remarkably compact in Canon’s product shots. All three incorporate optical stabilisation, along with separate customisable control rings like that on the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM.

For portrait shooters, there’s a pair of ultrafast short-telephoto primes, in the shape of the RF 85mm F1.2L USM and the RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS. Here DS stands for Defocus Smoothing, with the lens presumably incorporating an apodisation element for more-attractive bokeh, as seen on various other current portrait primes. In all other respects the lenses appear to be identical.

Finally, Canon says that the EF-EOS R mount adapter with a drop-in filter holder that it announced last year alongside the EOS R will finally hit the shops some time this year.