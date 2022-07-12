Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM Announced July 12, 2022

Canon has announced the new Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM lens for full-frame and APS-C RF-Mount mirrorless cameras. The 24mm F1.8 Macro lens has side switches for AF/MF, as well as IS, and a 0.5x magnification, with a minimum focus distance of 14cm.

Whilst the lens has been made for full-frame RF-Mount cameras, Canon also state that this lens will be a great additions to Canon’s new APS-C models, the EOS R7 and EOS R10, where the 24mm lens becomes a 38.4mm equivalent (in 35mm terms)

The lens will be available for £719 from August.

Canon RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Key Features:

Compact 24mm prime lens

Large f/1.8 aperture with 9 blades

5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer (CIPA standards)

6.5-stop Combined Image Stabilizer with selected EOS R Bodies (CIPA standards)

Compact and lightweight at just 270g

Gear type STM motor

14cm minimum focusing distance with 0.5x magnification

52mm filter thread

From Canon: Introducing the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM; Sharp, light, wide

The RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a compact and versatile wide-angle 24mm prime lens, made possible by the intelligent design of Canon’s RF mount. A fast, bright, image stabilised lens, the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM excels in low light scenarios with a f/1.8 maximum aperture and circular, 9-blade design. This also creates a beautifully soft background, that makes the subject stand out sharply in the image. When used with an APS-C sensor camera, this lens also gives an effective focal length similar to 35mm.

Weighing just 270g and featuring a gear type STM motor which enables fast and quiet focusing in a small form factor, the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is perfect for travel and landscape photographers wanting to shoot on the go.

With a minimum focusing distance of 14cm (0.5x magnification), this lens offers huge creative potential, enabling photographers and vloggers to focus extremely close to their subject, while still being able to capture the wider environment around it.

The RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM offers superb optical performance and enhanced operation. Equipped with a customisable Lens Control Ring, photographers can easily fine tune ISO, aperture and switch between AF methods. With a dedicated focus ring, this model also gives greater control during manual focusing. When used with compatible cameras, the lens information is displayed to offer even greater focusing assistance with the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM.

With 11 elements in 9 groups, the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM employs super spectra coating to prevent ghosting and flare, for high-quality images every time.

Offering super smooth and steady stills and videos, the RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM employs a 5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer which increases to 6.5-stops of IS when used alongside an EOS R series body featuring In Body Image Stabilizer.

Also announced today is the new RF 15-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM ultra-wide-angle zoom lens.

