Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Announced July 12, 2022

Canon has announced a new ultra-wide-angle lens for RF-mount, the Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, with 5.5stops of optical image stabilisation, or up to 7 stops when combined with in-camera image stabilisation.

The lens is designed for full-frame RF-Mount cameras, however Canon also say that this lens will be a great addition to the new Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras, the EOS R7 and R10, with a 24-48mm equivalent range (in 35mm terms).

The lens will be available for £669 from September.

Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Key Features:

Ultra-wide-angle zoom lens offering 15-30mm focal range

5.5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer (CIPA standards)

7-stop Combined Image Stabilizer with selected EOS R Bodies (CIPA standards)

Lightweight lens at 390g

Leadscrew type STM motor

Maximum magnification of 0.52x (MF, 15mm)

67mm filter thread

From Canon: Expand your view with the ultra-wide RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Providing the flexibility of a range of popular focal lengths, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM boasts an incredible 15 – 30mm focal range which is perfect for capturing travel, landscapes or vlogs. This ultra-wide-angle lens means photographers and vloggers can get more into each shot, to capture the full context and scale of subjects such as buildings and stunning natural landscapes.

The RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM has a 5.5-stop Optical Image Stabilizer which allows longer shutter speeds for hand-held shooting and slick video. When used with an EOS R System body featuring In Body Image Stabilizer, users can obtain up to an incredible 7 stops for steady, shake free stills and video.

Perfect for shooting on the go, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM weighs just 390g and offers a compact, robust design. Featuring a leadscrew-type STM focusing motor, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM can quickly focus on fast moving subjects. This exceptionally quiet STM motor is also well suited for capturing video, giving vloggers and content creators the tools to film like a pro.

A versatile lens, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM also has fantastic macro capabilities. Photographers can experiment with the manual focus to discover the world up close and in incredible detail, thanks to the 0.52x magnification of this lens[i].

The new optical design of the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM features aspherical and precision moulded elements and lens coatings, to capture every detail. A combined Focus and Lens Control Ring allows users to manipulate settings without ever taking their eye off the scene or subject.

Also announced today is the Canon RF 24mm F1.8 IS STM lens.

