Canon reveals full-frame 8K Cinema EOS R5 C camera January 19, 2022

Canon has announced the hybrid 45MP EOS R5 C cinema camera, which combines the professional filmmaking features of the Cinema EOS camera range with photographic possibilities of the mirrorless EOS R system. It’s an RF mount model and is the company’s first full-frame 8K Cinema EOS camera, weighing in at 680g body only. The combination of a high-resolution, full frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC X processor helps to enable high fidelity 8K capture and 45MP still photo capture at burst speeds of up to 20 frames per second.

The camera includes Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system and offers Eye AF and EOS iTR AF X. This autofocus technology tracks people’s eyes in real time and can even follow their heads as they look away from the camera. Working in combination with the Optical IS in compatible lenses, the EOS R5 C features electronic image stabilization with coordinated control that aims to mitigate the effects of shaking when you’re shooting hand-held, for smooth video footage and sharp still imagery.

The EOS R5 C will be available in March and will retail at £4,499.99 / €4,999.

Canon EOS R5 C Key Specifications:

Full-Frame Sensor with 8K/30p 12-bit RAW recording or 8K/60p when using an external power source

45MP images at up to 20fps

Precise Eye AF via Dual Pixel CMOS AF and intelligent face/ head tracking via EOS iTR AF X

Extensive professional recording formats including three new flavours of Cinema RAW Light

Active cooling for long-form recording

RF Mount with Advanced Combination IS

To further enhance the Cinema EOS line-up Canon has also announced an upgrade to its EOS C70 camera via a firmware update, which will add 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording, amongst other features.

From Canon: Introducing Canon’s First Full Frame, 8K Cinema EOS Camera

Compact and lightweight, the EOS R5 C is a hybrid cinema camera for the next generation of content creators

London, United Kingdom, 19th January 2022: Canon Europe today announces the EOS R5 C, a powerful, hybrid cinema camera which combines the professional filmmaking features of the Cinema EOS range with the EOS R System’s photo capabilities. Underpinned by a high-resolution, full frame CMOS sensor, DIGIC X processor and the RF Mount, these three elements enable high fidelity 8K capture, and 45 megapixel still photo capture at burst speeds up to 20 frames per second, all in a single body. Building on the ground-breaking impact the EOS 5D Mark II had on the filmmaking industry, the EOS R5 C’s compact, yet versatile body supports the needs of a new generation of content creators and solo shooters. Further enhancing the Cinema EOS line-up, Canon is also announcing a significant upgrade to the renowned EOS C70 via a firmware update. This will improve on the already outstanding Cinema EOS capabilities with the addition of 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording, amongst other features.

Canon’s first hybrid Cinema EOS camera

Marking a first for the renowned Cinema EOS System, the EOS R5 C is capable of internal 8K 30p RAW recording and up to 60p when using an external power source, which achieves outstanding clarity and endless post-production possibilities. Thanks to the internal active cooling system, content creators can enjoy hours of filming[i] in high-quality 8K. With HDR support via PQ and HLG, as well as Canon’s popular Canon Log 3 gamma, filmmakers can capture breath-taking, true-to-life video and realise greater expressive possibilities, to truly immerse the viewer in the content. Featuring Canon’s esteemed Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, the camera offers Eye AF and EOS iTR AF X, ensuring precise focus every time. This advanced auto focus technology tracks people’s eyes in real time and can even follow their head as they look away from the camera. Working in combination with the Optical IS in compatible lenses, the camera features electronic image stabilization with coordinated control that mitigates the effects of shaking when shooting hand-held, for smooth footage and sharp imagery.

Thanks to the 45-megapixel sensor and DIGIC X processor, the EOS R5 C features cutting-edge still image performance and blisteringly fast burst rates up to 20 frames per second. The DIGIC X processor also enables noise processing innovations that enable sensitivity as high as 51,200 ISO – perfect for shooting in low-light environments, such as at indoor sporting events. Offering photographers’ greater creative freedom, 10-bit HEIF images can be captured with extended dynamic range and colour gamut. Additional options are available with the interval timer enabling the capture of incredible high-resolution time-lapse content.

Streamlined 8K workflows

The EOS R5 C records Cinema RAW Light internally, to sustain high fidelity 12-bit footage with a wide dynamic range and colour gamut, all in a manageable file size. Canon has also introduced three newly developed variations of RAW, including RAW HQ (High Quality), RAW ST (Standard Quality), and RAW LT (Light Quality), so users can select the mode based on their shooting needs and production process. Two card slots – a CFexpress 2.0 Type B and UHS-II SD card slot – allow for advanced simultaneous recording options where different formats, resolutions and bit depths can be recorded to each card at the same time for flexible workflow options. This includes audio recording when shooting at 4K 120p. Along with 12-bit Cinema RAW Light, the EOS R5 C supports Canon’s popular 10-bit XF-AVC format up to 810Mbps and highly versatile MP4 options. Using its full frame 8K sensor, the EOS R5 C enables 4K and Full HD recording with exceptional clarity, colour and low noise through internal oversampling. This also facilitates recording of High Frame Rate content at 4K 120p resolution, without cropping the angle of view and maintaining auto focus functionality.

Versatility and connectivity

With the EOS R5 C, Canon is giving professionals a versatile tool that can help them meet the increasingly broad demands expected of content creators. Built using the innovative RF mount, which features a short flange focal distance as well as a 12-pin connection for faster communication between the camera body and lens, the EOS R5 C can be used with lenses from across Canon’s EF, RF and cinema lens line-up, as well as third-party anamorphic lenses to achieve a wider aspect ratio for the silver screen. As demands for VR content increase, the combination of 8K video with Canon’s new RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens, simplifies the production of immersive VR footage from capture to editing. As well as the flexibility of lenses, this camera has the same Multi-Function Accessory Shoe found on the EOS R3 and XF605 for directly connecting and powering accessories such as Canon’s DM-E1D Stereo Microphone, Canon Speedlight 470EX-AI and TASCAM’s CA-XLR2d Audio XLR Adapter. The EOS R5 C has also been fitted with a dedicated Timecode In/Out terminal for integrating into a professional multi-camera solution. With advanced connectivity, users can make use of the Content Transfer Mobile [ii] application for FTP transfers and the editing of ML-G2 metadata – perfect for news gathering and solo shooters.

Compact, familiar body

To truly offer the best of both worlds, the EOS R5 C has two separate menus for stills and video – the EOS R system and Cinema EOS interface. Controlled by the 3-position power dial, users can seamlessly switch between modes and access the relevant settings. With 13 assignable buttons and a range of professional video features, the EOS R5 C allows for incredible customisation. This cinema powerhouse also features a 0.5-inch high-resolution OLED viewfinder with 5.76 million dots for accurate image analysis, a dot-matrix display on the top for quickly checking camera settings and a bright articulating 3.2-inch HD LCD monitor for convenient viewing from multiple angles during the day or night.

Designed with solo shooters in mind, the EOS R5 C employs an ultra-lightweight 680g chassis – making it the smallest and lightest Cinema EOS camera to date. While compact in nature, this camera features a durable magnesium alloy body and is dust and weather-resistant, thanks to an intuitive design that separates airflow from the electrical components.

EOS C70 Firmware Update

The latest C70 firmware update unlocks advanced capabilities including an added Cinema RAW Light LT 4K recording option, and XF-AVC proxy recording function to support this. Creators can realise all new creative opportunities and enhanced image quality from the EOS C70, thanks to Cinema RAW Light LT and new Frame and Interval recording options, such as stop frame animation and time lapse video. With the firmware released in December 2021, users can also enjoy greater compatibility with 12 further lenses [iii] when using the EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adaptor, with full optical correction, metadata and auto focus support, giving filmmakers enhanced flexibility of lens choice.

The smallest most versatile Cinema EOS camera yet, the EOS R5 C is the ultimate hybrid. From seamless 8K video workflows, to high-speed, high-quality stills, this camera is ready to capture anything professional content creators throw at it.

The EOS R5 C will be available in March and will retail at £4,499.99 / €4,999.

For more information about the EOS R5 C please visit: www.canon.co.uk/cameras/eos-r5c or www.canon.ie/cameras/eos-r5c

The EOS C70 firmware update will be available to download from March from Canon: Canon’s website.

Notes:

[i] Film time is dependent on memory card capacity and battery.

[ii] Available only on iPhone. Subscription charges apply.

[iii] A full list of lenses supported can be found here.

