Canon PowerShot G9 boasts ‘raw’

Canon?s latest top-of-the-range 12.1-million-pixel PowerShot G9 features a raw mode and is aimed at photo enthusiasts.

Features on board the PowerShot G9 include simultaneous raw and JPEG shooting and a 6x optical zoom with Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS).

Also included are 23 shooting modes, a 3in monitor and Face Detection.

?By combining a raw mode with our other key technologies we?re providing a high-performing and affordable option to advanced photo enthusiasts who want the creative power of a digital SLR in a smaller body form,? said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager of Canon USA?s Consumer Imaging Group.

UK prices, launch dates and further details of all the new Canon kit announced today will appear in future issues of AP.

PowerShot G9 spec summary