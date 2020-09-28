Canon launches cinema camera with RF mount, plus new EF to RF adapter September 28, 2020

Canon has unveiled a new compact cine-camera, the EOS C70, which features an RF mount, enabling to use the same lenses as the EOS R5 and R6. Adopting Canon’s RF Mount – which has a short flange back – made the compact design of the EOS C70 possible, according to Canon. Key features include 13 assignable buttons, a multi-functional hand grip for ease of operability, professional input/output terminals including HDMI and 2x mini XLR terminals for audio, as well as an independent ventilation system.

“Additionally, a new, thinner ND filter system, which gives up to 10-stops of ND filtration, provides filmmakers with greater control of exposure and depth of field.” Canon also announced the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x, an EF to RF Mount adapter that enables EF lenses and the camera body to communicate, preserving AF, metadata and more. The Canon EOS C70 price tag costs £4,799 and the adaptor £529.