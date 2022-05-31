Canon launches ‘Between the Lines’ student photo competition May 31, 2022

Canon has launched the student photography competition, Between the Lines, which offers the chance to experience a day in the life of a professional sports photographer during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The competition is part of Canon’s activities as the Official Imaging Supporter of Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games (to be held from 28 July to 8 August 2022).

Humanity, Destiny & Equality

All submitted entries should reflect at least one of the three core values of the Commonwealth Games: Humanity, Destiny and Equality.

Humanity should convey benevolence, togetherness or human nature.

Destiny should convey fate, aspiration or ambition.

Equality should convey collective spirit, fairness, non-discrimination, or inclusion.

Entrants can submit one image (three in total) to reflect each of the three sub-categories of Humanity, Destiny and Equality.

The images don’t necessarily have to be sports pictures, but they must convey at least one of the three core values.

The competition will be judged by Neale Conroy (marketing director, Canon UK and Ireland), Molly Darlington (Canon Ambassador and professional sports photographer) and Paul Cunningham (editorial and commercial photographer).

The judges will assess the entered images based on their creativity, impact and technical prowess.

Trackside mentorship

The three winning photographers will receive a full day’s trackside mentorship by Paul Cunningham on 3 August 2022, plus a post-shoot editing session, accommodation and event tickets for 4 August 2022.

Cunningham has vast experience in the sports photography discipline, shooting at major international sporting events such as the World Athletics Championships, Paralympic Games, and multiple major tournaments across a wide array of sports.

The winning images will also be showcased across Canon’s social media pages, providing the perfect opportunity for budding photographers to gain both experience and recognition.

Next generation of photographers

Canon’s Neale Conroy explained, ‘We are passionate about supporting the next generation of photographers. Our Between the Lines competition provides the perfect opportunity to showcase up and coming talent and align with both our own and the Commonwealth Games values, complementing Canon’s role at the Commonwealth Games and supporting professional photographers on site. We’re excited to see thought-provoking images that demonstrate original creativity and technical prowess, all whist encapsulating one of the Commonwealth Games’ three core values.’

Molly Darlington commented, ‘This is an amazing opportunity for an aspiring young photographer to experience for themselves what it’s like to be at the heart of the action. It’s so hard to put into words the rush of adrenaline you feel when you’re trying to get the perfect shot – there’s nothing like it. I can’t wait to see the final images our winners produce.’

How to enter

To find out more about the competition and how to submit entries go to Canon: Between the Lines Photography Competition.

