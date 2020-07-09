Canon imagePROGRAF Pro-300 is a high-end A3+ photo printer

£700 printer uses 10 pigment inks and can produce an A3 print in 5 minutes

Alongside its slew of new full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses, Canon has also revealed an A3+ photo printer aimed squarely at serious photographers, small studios and photo labs. Replacing the Pixma Pro-10S, and built around a set of ten Lucia Pro pigment inks, the imagePROGRAF Pro-300 promises improved black density and colour vibrancy. It also includes built-in print nozzle recovery and paper skew correction functions, which are said to reduce ink and media waste. An A3 print takes less than 5 minutes to produce.

Billed as compact and lightweight, the Pro-300 has a footprint of just 64 x 38cm with the paper tray folded up, and weighs 14.4kg. It can print via Wi-Fi, Ethernet or USB from both Mac and Windows computers, and employs a 3in colour LCD for navigating menus and displaying ink levels at a glance. The included Canon Professional Print & Layout software can work either standalone or as a plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom, and handles colour management, paper profile selection and print layout.

Canon says that the Pro-300 is fully compatible with media from a wide range of makers, such as Canson and Hahnemuhle, and supports borderless printing with any kind of paper. It’s also capable of making panoramic prints up to 99cm long. With separate nozzles for matte and photo black, no ink is wasted when switching between media types. Alongside the printer, Canon has also announced a new Premium Fine Art Rough (FA-RG1) paper, which has a weight of 310gsm, and is available in packs of 25 sheets and various sizes.

The Canon imagePROGRAF Pro-300 is available to pre-order now for £700.