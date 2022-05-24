Canon EOS R7 R10 Announced with Two lenses May 24, 2022

Canon has announced two new APS-C RF-Mount cameras, the 32.5MP Canon EOS R7, and the 24MP Canon EOS R10, along with two new RF-S (APS-C) lenses to go with the cameras.

The new lenses include two zoom lenses, an RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, and an RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

Canon EOS R7 Key Features, Price, and Availability:

32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO100-ISO51,200

Upto 15/30fps continuous shooting (mechanical/electronic)

4K 60p video recording (upto 60min)

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF)

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

In-body image stabilisation

Weather-sealed body

Canon EOS R7 body only price: £1349

Canon EOS R7 + 18-150mm lens price: £1699

Available from June

Canon EOS R10 Key Features, Price and Availability:

24MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO100-ISO51,200

Upto 15/23fps continuous shooting (mechanical/electronic)

4K 60p video (with 1.6x crop), 30p without crop (upto 50min)

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

Canon EOS R10 body only: £899

Canon EOS R10 with 18-45mm lens: £999

Canon EOS R10 with 18-150mm lens: £1249

Available from July

The Canon EOS R10 and R7 are introduced with two new zoom lenses, which Canon has designed to match the cameras, with compact dimensions, as well as built-in optical image stabilisation. However, it’s worth noting, that the zoom lenses are not weather-sealed, so to take advantage of the R10’s weather-sealing, you’ll need to use a suitable Canon RF lens.

The R10 and R7, by using the same mount as Canon’s EOS R series, the RF-mount, can also use any other Canon RF-mount lens. They can also use any Canon EF and EF-S lens by using one of the Canon EF to RF adapters.

Canon RF-S (APS-C) lens prices:

Canon RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, 29-72mm equivalent: £319

Canon RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, 29-240mm equivalent: £519

Read our Canon EOS R7 Hands-on Review!

Read our Canon EOS R10 Hands-on Review!

Canon EOS R7 First Look Video:

Canon EOS R10 First Look Video: