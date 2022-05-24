Canon EOS R7 R10 Announced with Two lenses
Canon has announced two new APS-C RF-Mount cameras, the 32.5MP Canon EOS R7, and the 24MP Canon EOS R10, along with two new RF-S (APS-C) lenses to go with the cameras.
The new lenses include two zoom lenses, an RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, and an RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.
Canon EOS R7 Key Features, Price, and Availability:
- 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor
- ISO100-ISO51,200
- Upto 15/30fps continuous shooting (mechanical/electronic)
- 4K 60p video recording (upto 60min)
- 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF)
- 3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen
- In-body image stabilisation
- Weather-sealed body
- Canon EOS R7 body only price: £1349
- Canon EOS R7 + 18-150mm lens price: £1699
- Available from June
Canon EOS R10 Key Features, Price and Availability:
- 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor
- ISO100-ISO51,200
- Upto 15/23fps continuous shooting (mechanical/electronic)
- 4K 60p video (with 1.6x crop), 30p without crop (upto 50min)
- 2.36m-dot EVF
- 3in, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touchscreen
- Canon EOS R10 body only: £899
- Canon EOS R10 with 18-45mm lens: £999
- Canon EOS R10 with 18-150mm lens: £1249
- Available from July
The Canon EOS R10 and R7 are introduced with two new zoom lenses, which Canon has designed to match the cameras, with compact dimensions, as well as built-in optical image stabilisation. However, it’s worth noting, that the zoom lenses are not weather-sealed, so to take advantage of the R10’s weather-sealing, you’ll need to use a suitable Canon RF lens.
The R10 and R7, by using the same mount as Canon’s EOS R series, the RF-mount, can also use any other Canon RF-mount lens. They can also use any Canon EF and EF-S lens by using one of the Canon EF to RF adapters.
Canon RF-S (APS-C) lens prices:
- Canon RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, 29-72mm equivalent: £319
- Canon RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, 29-240mm equivalent: £519
Read our Canon EOS R7 Hands-on Review!
Read our Canon EOS R10 Hands-on Review!