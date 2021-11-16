Canon EOS R5 R6 firmware update adds vehicle AF November 16, 2021

Canon has announced a number of firmware updates for the EOS R5 (firmware v1.50), EOS R6 (firmware v1.50) and EOS-1D X Mark III (firmware v1.60) improving AF performance and options as well as adding other improvements.

The firmware update improves subject detection and tracking, bringing vehicle detection to the EOS R5 and EOS R6, gaining the ability to track cars and bikes, from the EOS R3.

Face and eye detection has been improved allowing detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, and body detection has been added. You’ll also be able to set a custom white balance in Live View.

Other changes include updating FTP operation, to avoid accidental image transfer. Lens support has been improved, with the EOS R5 supporting the RF 5.2mm f2.8L Dual Fisheye lens, and full-time manual focus is available with the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM lens.

The firmware updates will be available from the 2nd December, from Canon support.

From Canon: Canon brings the precision and simplicity of the EOS R3 to its range of professional cameras

Building on user feedback and the success of the EOS R3, Canon’s latest firmware levels up the EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III

London, United Kingdom, 16th November 2021 – Canon Europe today announces firmware updates for the EOS R5 (firmware v1.50), EOS R6 (firmware v1.50) and EOS-1D X Mark III (firmware v1.60). Following the recent launch of the EOS R3, a powerhouse for sport and reportage photography, Canon bolsters its professional range of cameras with enhanced detection, seamless file transfer and optimized support for lenses.

Unrivalled detection for subject tracking

Across both the EOS R5 and EOS R6, this update delivers enhanced recognition of subjects. Users of these cameras are now able to select “vehicles” as the main subject. Inheriting this abilty from the EOS R3, the cameras can track racing cars and bikes.

The update also enhances the overall AF tracking of people, with improved eye and face detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, as well as adding body detection.

Strengthening detection within the EOS-1D X Mark III for winter sports, the firmware provides improved head detection for subjects wearing goggles and helmets.

Simplified operation for streamlined workflows

For professional photographers, their camera needs to operate as an extension of them, with seamless and intuitive functionality to help them capture the shot. This upgrade gives EOS R5 and EOS R6 owners the ability to set a custom white balance in Live View, streamlining manual white balance control.

Across all models, the firmware ensures that photographers aren’t able to mistakenly transfer files by pressing the multi-controller when “Transfer with SET” is set for FTP transfer. Previously, the EOS-1D X Mark III employed separate buttons for voice memo and image rating, but with newly added settings users can use one button to do both functions simultaneously.

Enhanced support for lenses

As the RF lens range continues to grow, photographers are able to unlock new possibilities with their cameras. Thanks to this latest update, the EOS R5 is now compatible with Canon’s EOS VR SYSTEM and the RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens, enabling content creators to easily capture immersive footage for virtual reality. The update also offers full-time manual support for the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM[1], even if AF is selected.

The EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III firmware updates will be available to download from 2nd December 2021 from local online support centres: www.canon-europe.com/support