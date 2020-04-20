Canon EOS R5 – latest specs revealed

Canon has released further information about its forthcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R5

Following two previous development announcements on the 13th February and 13th March 2020, Canon has released further information about the eagerly awaited Canon EOS R5. The Canon EOS R5 is set to become the flagship model in Canon’s full-frame mirrorless lineup, sitting above the Canon EOS RP and the Canon EOS R.

To read more about the Canon EOS R5 don’t miss our Canon EOS R5 First Look.

Much of the new information about the camera is centred around the Canon EOS R5’s video specification. As we predicted, the EOS R5 will feature dual card slots accepting one CFexpress card and one SD card that’s UHS-II compatible.

We’re told the Canon EOS R5 will also support non-cropped internal 8K Raw recording at up to 29.97fps. Non-cropped, internal recording 8K video capture at up to 29.97fps will also be available in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

Keen to make clear that the EOS R5 is going to be just as capable shooting professional video footage as it is capturing high-resolution stills, Canon has released additional video specifications. These include support of non-cropped internal recording 4K video capture at up to 119.88fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). There will also be support for 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K at 59.94fps.

Adding to what has already been mentioned, Dual Pixel AF will be available in all video modes and at all resolutions and frame rates. All of the above makes it the most advanced mirrorless camera in terms of its video-spec on the market at the time of writing.

No further information about pricing or availability has been released.

Press Release

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, 20th April 2020 – Canon Inc. takes the unprecedented step to announce more specifications of the EOS R5 – a full frame camera currently in development built on the revolutionary EOS R System. Set to redefine mirrorless, today’s update confirms the incredible recording capabilities of the EOS R5 including internal 8K RAW up to 29.97fps and suitability with high-end production workflows.

Proving Canon is an innovative industry-leader that pushes the realms of optical technological possibilities, the EOS R5 boasts features seen only in high-end cinema cameras many times its price point and video features no other mirrorless camera on the market offers. Created as a direct response to growing demand for content creators to shoot both high-quality film and stills, the EOS R5 holds its own as the lead camera in productions – going over and above industry standards and achieving outstanding 8K.

On the set of high-end productions such as commercials, dramas and documentaries, the EOS R5 is an ideal partner to the likes of Canon’s brand-new EOS C300 Mark III – a next generation modular Cinema EOS System camera launched today. In addition to the EOS R5’s outstanding still photography specifications, which make it ideal for behind the scenes capture, it’s an ideal support filming camera offering:

8K RAW – non-cropped, internal recording up to 29.97fps

Non-cropped, internal recording 8K video capture – up to 29.97fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

Non-cropped internal recording 4K video capture – up to 119.88fps in 4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

Dual Pixel AF is available in all video modes at all resolutions and frame rates

5 axis optical IBIS/ enabling Lens IS and camera IBIS to be combined

Dual card slots – 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II

Richard Shepherd, Pro Product Marketing Senior Manager, said: “Last month we revealed specs confirming that we have achieved the ‘impossible’ with the EOS R5. Today, we go one step further in showing we are challenging the market and showcasing our unparalleled strength – revealing the camera will offer video recording capabilities unseen in any other mirrorless camera.

“With its ability to record in cinema industry-standard formats and codecs, the EOS R5 is an ideal lead camera for many productions but also, given its compatibility with cinema workflows, the camera will shoot comfortably on high-end production sets.”

Other EOS R5 specifications confirmed by Canon Inc. so far, in the camera’s two previous development announcements (13th February and 13th March 2020) are: