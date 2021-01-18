Canon EOS R5 boosts sales figures, selling particularly well in China January 18, 2021

Last year was a challenging one for most of the big camera makers, but Canon has started the new year with some positive news. The company has announced it is raising its consolidated net income results for the fiscal year ending December 2020, thanks to strong sales of digital cameras in China – particularly the EOS R5 and R6 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Nikkei business newspaper reported that Canon’s consolidated net income for the fiscal year ending December will be 80 billion yen (approximately £565 million) –although this represents a 36% decline year on year, it is still 28 billion yen higher than the company’s previous forecast.

As well as the positive performance of new full-frame mirrorless cameras in the Chinese market, printer ink sales increased owing to the rise of home working during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Yodabashi Camera (above), one of Japan’s largest camera retailers with huge branches in Tokyo and Osaka, has reported that the EOS R5 was its best-selling camera in December; it was also the best seller at another major retailer, Map Camera. The EOS R6 sold well at both retailers in December, too.

Other good sellers at Yodabashi included the Sony Alpha 7C kit, the Sony Alpha 7S III and the Nikon Z7 II.