Canon EOS R and Nikon Z6 and Z7: what are the differences and how do they compare?

With today’s announcement of the full-frame Canon EOS R mirrorless camera, how does it shape up against Nikon's Z6 and Z7 mirrorless systems? Read on for a quick at-a-glance guide, focussing on the essentials rather than a blizzard of specs...



Resolution

The Canon EOS R boasts a 30.3Mp full-frame sensor, which pips the 25.7Mp sensor of the Nikon Z6, but is less than the 45.7Mp chip on the Z7. The EOS R is shaping up as more of a rival to the Z6 than the pricier Z7.

Price and availability

The EOS R is available from 8 October and has a suggested retail price of £2,349.99 (body only with mount adaptor). Body-only prices start for the £2,099 for the Nikon Z6 and £3,399 for the Z7. While the Z7 is available now the Z6 wont be available until late November.

Autofocus

On-chip phase detection is used on both the EOS R and the Nikon Z series. Canon is trumpeting 5,655 focus points, but this high number needs to be seen in context – it refers to the number of theoretical focus point positions you can locate when using the free location control. Nikon, however, is quoting the number of selectable focus points when the camera is selecting between them. The Nikon Z series also has a joystick for setting AF, which some users find more intuitive.

ISO range

The Canon EOS R has an ISO range of 100-40,000, which goes up to ISO 102,400 in expanded mode. The Z6 has a bigger native ISO range of 100–51200, but the higher resolution Z7’s native range is 64–25,600.

Stabilisation

Here is one key difference. Nikon has in-body image stabilisation, while Canon doesn’t – you’ll have to use stabilised lenses. Nikon’s in-body system works in conjunction with lens stabilisation, too.

Continuous shooting speed

Nikon again has the edge here. The Canon EOS R offers 8fps continuous shooting, which falls to 5fps with continuous AF tracking. This compares to 9fps for full 14-bit RAWs on the Z7, and 12fps on the Z6, which is more of a direct competitor to EOS R. Remember, though, that the EOS R has higher resolution.

Rear screen

Again, key differences start to emerge around the back. Canon has a fully articulated rear screen, while Nikon Z series is tilt only, which reduces its versatility when out shooting.

Lenses

When it comes to new lens choice and lens mount flexibility, Canon is making the headlines. It has announced some interesting sounding lenses to go with the EOS R, including a fast f/1.2 50mm (Nikon is promising an f/0.95 50mm but it’s likely to be bigger and more expensive). Another intriguing lens is Canon’s 35mm f/1.8 IS macro, which will be close-focusing and relatively compact. There will also be a customisable control ring on Canon’s new lenses, and any Canon SLR lens can be used on the EOS R.

Storage

While the Canon EOS R doesn’t have dual card slots either, it does take the cheaper and more widely used SD cards. Nikon’s XQD cards have the potential to be much faster, and they feel more robust than SD, but they are pricey

For more details on the Canon EOS R see here, while our in-depth first look at the Nikon Z series is here.