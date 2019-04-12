Canon EOS 250D SLR has 4k and more for around £500

Canon has announced a new entry level SLR, the EOS 250D. The camera is a successor to the well-received EOS 200D, and is based around a 24.1Mp APS-C sensor and Canon’s latest DIGIC 8 image processor, which adds 4k video recording at up to 25 frames per second, 4k time-lapse and stills grabbing. This is a big attraction at its circa £500 price point, and will appeal to vloggers as well as photo enthusiasts.

The DIGIC 8 processor also supports a range of improvements in Live View autofocus, along with Eye AF, an Auto Lighting Optimizer, a Digital Lens Optimizer and Highlight Tone Priority. On the subject of AF, the EOS 250D’s Dual Pixel system offers 3,975 user-selectable focus points across the whole screen when shooting in Live View mode, another impressive feature on a budget DSLR.



A vari-angle touchscreen makes composing, focussing and shooting very straightforward, or you can shoot via a traditional optical viewfinder with its more basic 9-point AF. This is a well-connected camera too, supporting Bluetooth 3 and Wi-Fi via the free Canon Camera Connect app for iOS and Android.

Entry level DSLRs are facing a lot of competition from compact mirrorless models these days, but the EOS 250 is the smallest and lightest DSLR with a multi-angle screen; it weighs in at 449 grams with battery and measures 122 x 93 x 70 mm.

The EOS 250S goes onsale from April 25 for £529.99 body only and for £599 with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens.