Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will be last flagship DSLR – updated January 4, 2022

In an interview by Yomiuri.co.jp (one of Japan’s leading newspapers), Canon CEO and Chairman, Fujio Mitarai, has said that the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III will be Canon’s last flagship DSLR, as the company accelerates the move to mirrorless cameras.

“The development and production of flagship DSLR cameras would be completed in a few years, and that they would unify them into mirrorless cameras.”

“The latest model “EOS-1D X Mark III” released in 2020 will be virtually the last model.” (via Google translate)

However, Canon has not gone so far as to say they have stopped making DSLRs, as some websites have reported, and it sounds like Canon will continue making other DSLRs:

“Demand for beginner and intermediate SLR cameras is strong overseas, so we plan to continue development and production for the time being.” (via Google translate)

Update 04/01/2021: We have reached out to Canon UK for comment on this, and have received the following statement:

“We can confirm that the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is the last of our flagship DSLR range. Whilst some publications have interpreted Mr Mitarai’s words to mean Canon has officially revealed the end of all of its DSLR lines, the scope of Mitarai’s statement only extends to our flagship DSLR range. The needs of the market are shifting to mirrorless cameras at an accelerating pace and we are moving to meet this trend.”

Canon’s latest flagship mirrorless camera is the Canon EOS R3, which offers high-speed continuous shooting, and features optimised for sports and news-shooters, however, many wondered why it wasn’t called the Canon EOS R1, and we found out when we spoke to Canon UK at The Photography Show (video below).

Canon’s most recent DSLR is the 24MP Canon EOS 850D, released at the end of 2020, which sits underneath the 32MP Canon EOS 90D, released in 2019. The 90D offers the highest resolution APS-C sensor currently available in an interchangeable lens camera.

Let us know what you think, do you prefer DSLRs?

Via DPReview.