Canon developing high-end EOS R5

Canon EOS 850D advanced entry-level DSLR, RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM standard zoom and Selphy QX10 mini printer all announced

Canon has confirmed that it’s working on a pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera. It’s not giving away all that many details yet, but says the EOS R5 will feature in-body image stabilisation that works in concert with optically-stabilised lenses, along with dual card slots for backing-up files in-camera. The camera will shoot at 12 frames per second with its mechanical shutter, or 20 fps using its electronic shutter, and be capable of 8K video recording.

Examination of the product shots Canon has released reveals a camera with a top-plate very similar to the current EOS R, but with some new features on the front. There appears to be an infra-red remote control receiver on the handgrip, a depth-of-field preview button, and what could be a connector for an E3-type remote release. On the side are microphone, headphone, USB, HDMI, and flash sync sockets, and it looks like the camera sports Canon’s signature a an articulated screen. We haven’t seen images of the back, but would be surprised not to find an AF joystick appear on this model. The R5 name is clearly no coincidence, with the camera looking very much like a parallel mirrorless model to the EOS 5D Mark IV.

Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM

The firm has also unwrapped an ultra-compact zoom for its EOS R models, in the shape of the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM. Headline features include 5-stop image stabilisation, and an unusual ‘Centre Focus Macro’ option that allows focusing to just 2cm in front of the lens in manual focus mode, although with only the centre of the image sharp.

The Canon RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM follows a similar design approach to the existing RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 ISM, with a front-mounted control ring that can be switched between manual focus and changing exposure settings. It’s designed to give a a lightweight walkaround combination with the EOS R and RP bodies, with which it will be sold as kits. It’ll also be available on its on its own for £459.99.

Canon RF lens developments

The firm has also announced plans for several upcoming RF optics for its full-frame mirrorless system. The Canon RF 100-500mm F4.7-7.1L IS USM will be a long-range telezoom similar to the existing EF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6L IS II USM, but takes advantage of the fact that mirrorless cameras can autofocus with smaller-aperture lenses to deliver a longer zoom range, presumably without increasing in size too drastically. The design includes a rear-mounted control ring for changing exposure settings, and what appears to be a torque-adjustment control for the zoom ring. There’s also a removable tripod mount.



Also on the way are RF 1.4x and 2x Extenders. These will be compatible with select telephoto lenses, presumably including the RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM and the 100-500mm zoom.

In addition, five further RF-mount lenses are scheduled to come in 2020, but Canon has given no indication as to what they might be.

Canon EOS 850 with 4K video

Canon hasn’t given up on DSLRs just yet, with the new EOS 850D being an advanced entry-level model that replaces both the EOS 800D and EOS 77D in its current range. Despite the name, it’s an updated version of the latter, adding 4K video capability among a number of other improvements.

The Canon EOS 850D boasts a 24.1MP sensor, 45-point autofocus, 7fps continuous shooting, and a 220k-dot metering sensor that also enables eye detection when using the viewfinder. Like the EOS 77D it sports both a Quick Control dial on the back for adjusting exposure, and an AF-ON control for back-button focusing. It’s due in April for £819.99 boy-only.

Canon Selphy QX10 mini printer

Canon’s latest portable printer makes Polaroid-sized 68mm-square sticky-backed prints, using dye sublimation technology for vibrant, long-lasting colours.

The Canon Selphy QX10 features a built-in rechargeable battery, has a footprint of just 102mm x 143mm, and will go on sale in March for £140.