IBIS for next Canon EOS R model

Canon has revealed a high-end Canon EOS R model is in consideration

At the same time as announcing two new RF-mount lenses and revealing the EOS-1D X Mark III is in development, Canon has revealed it is considering a high-end EOS R model.

It’s early days and very little is known about the new EOS R camera Canon will make, but in a recent meeting with Canon we were told that the company is looking into developing in-body stabilisation for its next EOS R model. The only other information we know at this stage is that it will be designed with dual card slots.

Canon’s high-end EOS R model will sit above the Canon EOS R (pictured) and Canon EOS RP

No product name, pricing or expected arrival date has been disclosed by Canon, however we were told they want to grow the EOS R system quickly and are dedicated to the RF-mount.

