IBIS for next Canon EOS R model

Canon has revealed a high-end Canon EOS R model is in consideration

At the same time as announcing two new RF-mount lenses and revealing the EOS-1D X Mark III is in development, Canon has revealed it is considering a high-end EOS R model.

It’s early days and very little is known about the new EOS R camera Canon will make, but in a recent meeting with Canon we were told that the company is looking into developing in-body stabilisation for its next EOS R model. The only other information we know at this stage is that it will be designed with dual card slots.

No product name, pricing or expected arrival date has been disclosed by Canon, however we were told they want to grow the EOS R system quickly and are dedicated to the RF-mount.

