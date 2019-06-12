CameraWorld LIVE revs up for Brands Hatch

CameraWorld LIVE, the roadshow of the eponymous retailer, is taking place at the iconic Brands Hatch racetrack in Kent on 12 July

As well as exclusive discounts from the major retailer, CameraWorld LIVE will feature talks and demonstrations from top pros, including Canon ambassador Rod Fountain who took behind-the-scenes stills for Top Gear for 16 years. There will also be the chance to try out your action/motorsport photography skills by shooting the British Motorcycle Racing Club (BMCRC) Club Bike Championship, which will be a big highlight for speed freaks.

More sedately, there’s the opportunity to sell your second-hand equipment, with CameraWorld offering competitive prices for cameras and lenses in good condition. You can also pick up lenses and accessories from big names like Rotolight, Vanguard, Sigma and Zeiss. Another CameraWorld LIVE show is pencilled in for 26 October

at Bishopsgate in central London, but the details are yet to be confirmed.

.