CameraWorld LIVE is back with new cameras and good deals

London-based photography show, CameraWorld LIVE, is back again after last year’s successful show.





The show gives the opportunity to try the latest products from top brands, including recently announced mirrorless full-frame models and Photokina launches (CameraWorld claims there will be some exclusive UK firsts). Experts will be on-hand to advise and demonstrate cameras and lenses, and there will be a big range of cameras and accessories available at below shop/web prices. In addition there will be seminars and live studio demos, and the opportunity to sell your own camera gear. CameraWorld LIVE takes place on 27th October, from 10am to 5pm, at 155 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3TQ. Click here for more information and to book tickets.