CameraWorld announces free summer event at Brands Hatch

Photographic retailer CameraWorld is back with two live shows where top photography equipment and trade-in deals will be available.

CameraWorld has added a new “Live” event for the summer. Taking place on the 2nd of August at the iconic racing venue, Brands Hatch, it comes ahead of the main CameraWorld Live show that will take place in London on the 27th October.

The summer event will feature live speakers and experts. Tony Stent, CameraWorld’s Managing Director says, “CameraWorld LIVE at Brands Hatch will show us at full-throttle. There will be plenty of action to photograph, gear to test, and of course our ‘Famous Show Deals.’

Advice and tips

Friendly, knowledgeable professionals will be on hand to provide top camera, lens and photo accessory information. Visitors can speak to product ambassadors who will be there to share their own knowledge, give advice, provide technical tips and help to choose the right gear for you.

Photographers looking for a bargain will be able to take advantage of exclusive deals only available for attendees of the event, including “Trade-In/Trade-Up Offers”.

The date and locations of the two CameraWorld LIVE shows can be found below:

CameraWorld LIVE: Brands Hatch

Date: Thursday, 2nd August

Location: Brands Hatch, West Kingsdow, Longfield DA3 8PU

CameraWorld LIVE: London

Date: Saturday, 27th October

Location: 155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3TQ

Entry to both shows is free. For more information, see the CameraWorld LIVE website.