Cameras banned from planes, say airport chiefs

Cameras are among items that have today been banned from being carried onto planes in the UK as part of security measures following the thwarting of an alleged terrorist plot to blow up planes.rnA spokeswoman for the British Airports Authority confirmed to AP that no camera of any type will be allowed in the cabin. She told us this morning. u2018They would have to go in the hold.u2019 rnOnly a limited number of items will be allowed to be carried as hand luggage, details of which are available on the Department of Transport website at http://www.dft.gov.ukrn

Cameras are among items that have today been banned from being carried onto planes in the UK as part of security measures following the thwarting of an alleged terrorist plot to blow up planes.

A spokeswoman for the British Airports Authority confirmed to AP that no camera of any type will be allowed in the cabin. She told us this morning. ?They would have to go in the hold.?

Only a limited number of items will be allowed to be carried as hand luggage, details of which are available on the Department of Transport website at http://www.dft.gov.uk